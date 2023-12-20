Air-raid warning issued across Ukraine: Shahed UAVs launched, MiG fighter in air

An air-raid alarm has been issued throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet and Russians launching Shahed drones.

Source: air-raid warnings map; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "An attack by several groups of enemy assault UAVs from the south! The direction of movement is from Kherson Oblast to Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – ed.)."

Details: In addition, a take-off of a Russian MiG-31K was recorded.

Update: The Air Force reported that several groups of Russian assault UAVs are attacking Sumy from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The all-clear was given at around 21:05 in Ukraine's western part and the central oblasts. Ukraine's Air Force reported at 21:07 that the Russian MiGs had landed. The Air Force said at around 21:10 that the Shahed kamikaze UAVs were heading towards the city of Kropyvnytskyi. Other groups of Russian attack UAVs were spotted over Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

Reports emerged at around 21:30 that more groups of Russian drones had been deployed from the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, moving between the cities of Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih towards Kropyvnytskyi. The Air Force reported at around 21:45 that Russian UAVs were moving from Poltava and Kirovohrad oblasts into Cherkasy Oblast. Other groups are moving from Sumy Oblast to Chernihiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!