Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih for second time this evening

On the evening of 20 October, the Air Force issued an air-raid warning in a number of regions of Ukraine. Local authorities in Kryvyi Rih reported an explosion in the city. The air-raid warning lasted almost an hour.

Source: Air Force on Telegram; Oleksandr Vikul, Chairman of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih

Details: As of 23:51 an air-raid warning was declared in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

At the same time, Oleksandr Vilkul reported another explosion in Kryvyi Rih.

At 00:13, Ukraine’s Air Force issued an air-raid warning in all oblasts except Donetsk.

As of 00:20, according to Vilkul, no one had been killed or injured as a result of missile and drone strikes in Kryvyi Rih: "Early reports indicate there are no casualties. That is the main thing. More information in the morning."

Background:

On the evening of 20 October, Russian forces targeted suburbs in Kryvyi Rih with a missile, killing one person.

