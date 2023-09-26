Air-raid warning issued in some oblasts due to ballistic missile threat: explosion rocks Kryvyi Rih

An air-raid warning was issued in eight oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. An explosion has rocked the city of Kryvyi Rih. The all-clear was given an hour later.

Source: Air Force on Telegram; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, there is a threat of ballistic missile use!"

Details: Later, an air-raid warning was issued in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The all-clear was given at 07:13.

Vilkul wrote that there was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. He stressed that nothing should be filmed or posted on the Internet.

Background:

There was already a threat of ballistic missile use in the south-eastern oblasts of Ukraine on the night of 25-26 September. The warning was in place for about four hours.

In addition, on the night of 25-26 September, the Russian occupiers launched several groups of Shahed kamikaze drones from Crimea.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!