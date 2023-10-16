Air-raid warning issued in several regions of Ukraine due to missile threat

An air-raid siren. Stock photo: Getty Images

Around midnight on 16 October, an air-raid warning was issued in several oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks.

Source: air-raid warning map; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Danger of missile attacks in Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts!"

"Danger of missile attacks in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts!"

Details: At 23:56 the air-raid warning was announced in Poltava Oblast; at 23:57, it spread to Sumy Oblast.

After midnight, an air-raid warning was issued in Kharkiv Oblast.

At 00:17, sirens sounded throughout Kherson Oblast.

At about half past midnight, the air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

