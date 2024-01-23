Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine, Russia launches missiles

Ukraine’s Air Force has reported the possible launch of cruise missiles from Russian bombers on the morning of 23 January 2024; all the oblasts where an air-raid warning is issued are under threat.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; air-raid warning map

Quote: "There is missile danger in the southern and eastern oblasts because of cruise missile launches from Tu-95MS aircraft."

Details: Subsequently, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and all oblasts of Ukraine.

6:02: "The first group of missiles is flying in Sumy Oblast, heading towards Poltava Oblast!"

6:08: "There is a missile flying in the direction of Myrhorod (presumably Kh-59).

Take-off of Tu-22M3 aircraft from the Shaikovka airfield (Kaluga Oblast, Russia) was recorded."

6:17: "A total of two Tu-22M3S from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast, Russia) and two Tu-22M3s from the Shaikovka airfield (Kaluga Oblast, Russia) are flying in Russian airspace.

Another missile is in Sumy Oblast, heading west. The first missile entered the airspace of Cherkasy Oblast, heading west."

6:25: "The first group of missiles is on the border of Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts, heading southwest.

The second group is in the northern part of Poltava Oblast, heading southwest."

6:33: "The first group of missiles enters the airspace of Vinnytsia Oblast, heading west.

The second group is on the border of Poltava and Kyiv oblasts, heading west.

The missiles are moving along the border of Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts."

6:44: "Presumably, cruise missiles were launched again from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea area.

The first group of missiles in the western part of Vinnytsia Oblast changed course to the north-west (Starokostiantyniv)."

6:49: "The first group of missiles in Vinnytsia Oblast changed course to the north.

The second group is entering the airspace of Vinnytsia Oblast, heading southwest."

6:55: "The first group of missiles in Zhytomyr Oblast changed their course to Kyiv."

Support UP or become our patron!