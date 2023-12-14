Explosions heard during air-raid in Khmelnytskyi Oblast: Starokostiantyniv under threat

The Air Force of Ukraine issued an air-raid warning throughout the country due to the danger of missile strikes. Missile launches towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast have been observed, and an explosion has been heard there.

Source: online map of air-raid warnings; Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Attention! There is missile danger throughout all of Ukraine! A MiG-31K took off from Savasleyka air base."

Details: The Air Force also added that missile launches from Russian Lipetsk Oblast are possible.

Update: At 14:21, the Air Force reported that missile launches had occurred near Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Later, Suspline reported on explosions sounding in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

At 14:52, the Air Force said: "Missiles again! From the Russian Kursk Oblast towards Sumy Oblast!"

At 14:59, the all-clear was given.

This was the second air-raid warning on 14 December. An air-raid warning had been announced in all oblasts of Ukraine earlier on 14 December. It lasted one and a half hours, and no missiles were launched.

