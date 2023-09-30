Air-raid warning declared in Ukraine once again

For the second time during the night of 30 September, an air-raid warning began to spread in Ukraine; the country’s Air Force warns of missile danger.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force, map of air-raid warnins

Quote Air Force: "The threat of the use of ballistic weapons in areas where the alarm is declared! Do not ignore air-raid warnings! Head for cover."

Details: For the second time, an air-raid warning began to be announced in the regions at about 2:45.

As of 3:55, the alarm was announced in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy oblasts.

Update: At 4:18 a.m., the Air Force declared a threat of ballistics missile attacks over all areas.

Earlier: On the evening of 29 September and the night of 30 September, an air-raid warning spread across Ukraine due to the threat of Russian drones and ballistic missiles.

