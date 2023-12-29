Air-raid warning issued in some Ukraine oblasts due to missile threat
An air-raid warning was issued in some oblasts due to the missile threat on the night of 28-29 December.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force; alerts.in.ua website
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
At 04:53, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad oblasts due to the missile threat.
The Air Force emphasised that there was a threat of cruise missile launches and asked citizens not to ignore the air-raid warnings and take shelter.
At 04:59, there was a missile toward Poltava Oblast.
alerts.in.ua map as of 05:00
At 05:01, there was a threat of missiles in the cities of Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Myrhorod.
At 05:37, the all-clear was given in all oblasts except Kharkiv.
Background: The Ukrainian military recorded the take off of 9 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast.
