Air-raid warning issued in some Ukraine oblasts due to missile threat

An air-raid warning was issued in some oblasts due to the missile threat on the night of 28-29 December.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; alerts.in.ua website

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

At 04:53, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad oblasts due to the missile threat.

The Air Force emphasised that there was a threat of cruise missile launches and asked citizens not to ignore the air-raid warnings and take shelter.

At 04:59, there was a missile toward Poltava Oblast.

Мапа alerts.in.ua о 5.00

alerts.in.ua map as of 05:00

At 05:01, there was a threat of missiles in the cities of Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Myrhorod.

At 05:37, the all-clear was given in all oblasts except Kharkiv.

Background: The Ukrainian military recorded the take off of 9 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk Oblast.

