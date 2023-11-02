Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine 3 times overnight due to Russian tactical aircraft activity

An air-raid warning was issued in the southeastern oblasts of Ukraine three times on the night of 1-2 November due to activity by Russian tactical aircraft.

Source: Air Force on Telegram

Details: Initially, an air-raid warning was issued in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, and after a few minutes it was extended to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The all-clear was given in all oblasts at 01:33.

At 02:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

It was in effect for about 25 minutes.

The warning was issued for the third time during the night at around 06:00. The Air Force reported that Russian tactical aircraft activity had been observed above the waters of the Sea of Azov and there was a threat of the use of airborne weapons.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Мапа повітряних тривог станом на 6.00

Map of air-raid warnings as of 06:00

