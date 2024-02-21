Air-raid warnings issued in number of oblasts due to UAVs: explosions in Poltava Oblast

The Russian army have launched several groups of attack UAVs onto the territory of Ukraine on the evening of 21 February.

Source: Air Force on Telegram; Philip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, as of 21:32, the military warned of several groups of UAVs between Kirovohrad and Dnipro oblasts, heading north/northeast; UAVs in Pyatikhatky district of Dnipro Oblast, heading north-east; in Novi Sanzhary district of Poltava Oblast, heading north (Poltava); on the border between Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava oblasts, heading north-west; and in the area of the Kamianske Reservoir, heading north/northeast.

At 21:53, the Air Force clarified that several groups of Shahed UAVs were moving in the southern, central and northern districts of Poltava Oblast, heading for Sumy Oblast.

At 22:54, the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration said that the Russian occupiers had attacked Poltava Oblast with several groups of UAVs. The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties or damage.

