Air-raid warnings issued in Vinnytsia and Odesa oblasts: threat of Shahed drone attack

Ukraine’s Air Force issued warnings regarding possible Russian Shahed drone attacks in seven Ukrainian oblasts.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Shahed attack drones [have been spotted] in the south of Vinnytsia Oblast [and are moving towards] western regions! There is a threat [of attack] in Vinnytsia and Odesa oblasts."

Details: Earlier, the Air Force issued air-raid warnings in light of the threat of Shahed drone attacks in the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Air-raid warning in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was issued in relation to the Russian tactical aircraft activity on the southeastern front.

Updated at 23:55: At 23:50, the Air Force said several Shahed drones were approaching Odesa Oblast from the direction of the Black Sea.

Updated at 00:04: Several groups of Shahed drones were spotted moving towards Odesa, Koblevo and Ochakiv.

At 00:14, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that groups of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were seen over the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast.

At 00:21, the Air Force issued another warning regarding the threat of an attack drone strike in Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts, stressing that several Shahed drones were spotted approaching from the Black Sea.

