Air-raid warnings issued in Vinnytsia and Odesa oblasts: threat of Shahed drone attack

Ukraine’s Air Force issued warnings regarding possible Russian Shahed drone attacks in seven Ukrainian oblasts.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Shahed attack drones [have been spotted] in the south of Vinnytsia Oblast [and are moving towards] western regions! There is a threat [of attack] in Vinnytsia and Odesa oblasts."

Details: Earlier, the Air Force issued air-raid warnings in light of the threat of Shahed drone attacks in the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Air-raid warning in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was issued in relation to the Russian tactical aircraft activity on the southeastern front.

Updated at 23:55: At 23:50, the Air Force said several Shahed drones were approaching Odesa Oblast from the direction of the Black Sea.

Updated at 00:04: Several groups of Shahed drones were spotted moving towards Odesa, Koblevo and Ochakiv.

