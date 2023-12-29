Air-raid warnings in all Ukrainian oblasts: cruise missile launches recorded

An air-raid warning has been issued throughout Ukraine on the morning of 29 December due to a missile threat.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Missile threat in oblasts where an air-raid warning has been issued! Launches of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers have been recorded!

alerts.in.ua map as of 06:49

Do not ignore air-raid warnings! Take shelter!"

Details: At 06:48, the Air Force reported that there were cruise missiles over Sumy Oblast flying towards Poltava Oblast.

At 06:50, cruise missiles were moving through Zaporizhzhia Oblast towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: the cities of Dnipro and Pavlohrad.

Myrhorod was also under threat.

At 06:59, Kharkiv came under attack.

At 07:00, the military reported the movement of ballistic missiles towards the city of Dnipro.

At 07:03, the Air Force said cruise missiles were again moving through Sumy Oblast towards Poltava Oblast.

At 07:05, a missile from Poltava Oblast was moving towards the city of Kaniv.

At 07:11, a missile was flying towards the city of Kryvyi Rih.

At 07:16, the Air Force reported there was a missile from Cherkasy Oblast flying towards Vinnytsia Oblast.

At 07:18, missiles were moving from the south towards the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

At 07:20, the movement of missiles from Poltava Oblast towards Ukraine’s west was recorded.

At 07:21, more missiles from the south were seen moving towards Kropyvnytskyi.

At 07:22, Kyiv Oblast also came under threat.

At 07:25, the military reported that missiles in Kirovohrad Oblast were moving towards the northwest.

At 07:29, Kyiv residents were warned to take shelter.

At 07:30, a missile was moving to the city of Dnipro through Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At 07:31, cruise missiles were moving from Vinnytsia Oblast towards Kyiv Oblast.

At 07:34, Dnipro residents were warned to take shelter.

At 07:35, the Air Force reported that a cruise missile from Cherkasy Oblast was moving towards Vinnytsia Oblast.

At 07:40, the military said missiles were moving through Vinnytsia towards the northwest.

At 07:46, residents of Zaporizhzhia and Starokostiantyniv were asked to remain in shelters.

At 07:50, missiles were moving through Khmelnytskyi Oblast in the direction of Rivne Oblast. The Air Force urged residents of Rivne to be in shelters.

At 07:55, the Air Force reported that a group of missiles flew through Khmelnytskyi Oblast to Ternopil Oblast.

At 07:57, it was reported that a missile was flying from Rivne towards Lutsk.

At 08:01, the movement of cruise missiles was recorded in Lviv Oblast.

At 08:06, the residents of Lviv were asked to stay in shelters.

At 08:23, the Air Force reported the launch of ballistic missiles from the south in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

