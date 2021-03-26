The air & sea show returns to Miami Beach. Here’s how to get a prime spot on the sand

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is returning to Miami Beach in 2021 with a new way to watch the action.

Grounded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the air show returns on Memorial Day weekend with socially-distant reserved seats for the first time.

How you watch it depends on how much you want to spend.

You can watch the festivities, which include all five branches of the U.S. Military and first responder agencies, from your own private cabana or from under an umbrella on a towel. There’s a less expensive viewing area, too, where you get your own space but still have access to special concessions (which means you don’t have to prowl Ocean Drive seeking sustenance).

Here’s a breakdown of the separate seating areas for the air show. Prices go up on two of the packages after March 31.

Preferred viewing area

What you get: Private concessions with a high-end spirits bar, beer and barbecue; live air show commentary; large screen viewing; restrooms and hand sanitizing stations.

Cost: $40 one day, $75 for two days if you buy tickets in May; purchase early and get a discount ($30/$55 in March; $35/$65 in April).

Umbrella Club

What you get: Hyundai Air & Sea Show blanket (that you can keep); umbrella rental (yes, you have to return the umbrella); access to concession areas; reduced occupancy restrooms.

Cost: Six tickets for one day ($300) or two days ($550) through March 31; price increases to $350/$650 in April and $400/$750 in May.

Cabana Club

What you get: A private cabana with two sofas, two arm chairs, a coffee table and four Adirondack chairs (room for up to 10 people per day); one bottle of alcohol; six-pack of mixers like Coke and juice; 12 bottles of water; custom food and special drink menu; access to reduced occupancy restrooms.

Cost: 10 tickets for one day ($2,500) or two days ($5,000).

And even though the event is outside, attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

With seating in the Umbrella Club, guests can sit on a towel under a rented umbrella at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show.

Hyundai Air and Sea Show

Where: Between 10th and 14th streets, Miami Beach

When: May 29 and 30

Tickets: www.USAsalute.com