Air tag in stolen van leads to arrest of 2 suspects, police say

Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing a van the owner was able to track with an Air tag.

On Oct. 23, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 1200 block of Victor Drive.

A man told them his 2005 Chevrolet Express van had been stolen from his home in the 700 block of Avon earlier that day, according to an affidavit.

The man told officers he tracked his van with a GPS Air tag to the 1200 block of Victor, where he found the van in the backyard.

According to police, the man’s black and orange tool box was inside a residence at the location.

The man said the tool box contained various tools valued between $1,500 and $2,500.

After a search warrant was executed, Jennifer Hopper and Charles Boyd were found hiding in a bedroom, with the toolbox and power tools inside the home, police said.

The victim’s name was written on several of the power tools.

The Kelley Blue Book value of the stolen van is $3,701.

Hopper and Boyd are charged with Theft of Property (Motor Vehicle) $2500 - $10,000 and Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, records show.

