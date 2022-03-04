Air taxi startup Volocopter raises $170 million in new financing round

·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German aviation startup Volocopter said on Friday it had raised $170 million from investors including funds run by Korean WP Investment in a new financing round as it seeks certification for its battery-powered flying taxi.

Volocopter said the total funds it had raised jumped to $579 million and its pre-money valuation was at $1.7 billion.

The company said the funds raised in the series E financing round will help the certification of its electric passenger air taxi and the commercial launch worldwide.

Volocopter said new investors include Korea's WP Investment and Honeywell, adding that existing investors including Atlantia, Whysol and btov Partners also increased their investment in this round.

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • Harvey Weinstein apologises for being caught with Milk Duds in LA prison

    ‘I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry’

  • This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is a Great Buy in the Market Sell-Off

    The sell-off in the stock market is creating some value opportunities for investors willing to start dipping their toes in the water.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • Russia owns $140 billion in Chinese bonds, which could help it skirt Western sanctions, analysts say

    Russia's central bank and sovereign fund own about $140 billion in Chinese bonds, according to estimates by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

  • Consumers Are Sending These 2 Stocks Soaring After Hours Thursday

    Testimony from Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell helped put some context on concerns about inflation and the future path of interest rates, but market participants are still having trouble predicting how various scenarios could affect stock markets. After the market closed on Thursday, a couple of companies in the consumer sector released their latest financial reports, and their stocks rose in response. Below, we'll take a closer look at how the businesses of apparel retail-giant Gap (NYSE: GPS) and restaurant-operator Sweetgrass (NYSE: SG) performed, as well as what their prospects look like for the year ahead.

  • 3 Reasons To Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Dividend stocks have some appeal for a lot of investors. Companies paying a dividend are usually mature and produce strong enough earnings to cover their payout. A long history of paying a dividend can give investors confidence that a company is going to keep paying that dividend for a long time.

  • What Market Sell-Off? This Tech Stock Is Flying in 2022

    Shares of this cybersecurity specialist are crushing the broader market and seem primed for more upside.

  • A recession and stagflation could be coming and the Fed is handcuffed in what they can do about it, says legendary Pimco co-founder Bill Gross

    The legendary investor said he owns "a lot of oil pipeline partnerships," but cautioned he wouldn't recommend buying into stocks right now.

  • Boeing (BA) Clinches $195M Deal to Procure MH-47G Aircraft

    Boeing's (BA) MH-47 belongs to the aerospace giant's combat-proven CH-47 Chinook family of helicopters.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 energy stocks to buy now according to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, Arosa Capital Management’s investment philosophy, and go to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. Mr. Till Bechtolsheimer graduated with a bachelor’s […]

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • After Russia invaded Ukraine, Credit Suisse asked investors to destroy documents linked to oligarch yacht loans, report says

    Credit Suisse's letter to investors come as the US, UK, and the EU sanctioned Russian oligarchs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $7.09, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of telemedicine specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) won a rare buy rating on Wall Street today when Argus Research announced it was upgrading the shares from hold to buy -- and assigning the company a $95 price target that implies 36% upside from today's prices. Early in his note covered by StreetInsider.com, Argus analyst John Eade wrote, "After years of operating losses despite robust revenue growth, Teladoc is now on a clear path to profitability."