Air traffic control failure sees thousands facing flight delays of up to 12 hours – latest updates

Holidaymakers face travel chaos today as the UK’s air traffic control system has been hit by a fault.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing a “technical issue” and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

Passengers waiting for flights to take off have said they have been warned of delays of up to 12 hours, with no end of the chaos in sight.

Even if the fault is dealt with swiftly, disruption is expected for the rest of the day. UK aviation today is working at full stretch, with very little slack in the system particularly at Heathrow and Gatwick – respectively the busiest two-runway airport in the world and busiest single-runway airport.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers are due to be flying into the UK many of them families finishing their summer holidays in the Mediterranean and beyond.

Anyone planning on flying today is being advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates.

Have you been affected by delays? If so email andy.gregory@independent.co.uk

Key Points

Air traffic control failure causing chaos at UK airports

“Technical issue” is to blame

Planes gather at Heathrow and Gatwick as air traffic control failure hits UK

12:50 , Sam Rkaina

Flightradar24 data shows planes gathered at Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Monday, 28 August, as an air traffic control failure hit the UK.

Hundreds of thousands of airline passengers faced potential delays and cancellations on Bank Holiday Monday, one of the busiest days of the year.

Aircraft on the ground were being held and planes already in the air were likely to be diverted to other airports in Europe.

UK airspace is not closed, NATS says

13:19 , Rachel Flynn

The National Air Traffic Service confirmed in a statement that the UK airspace is not closed, despite reporting a “technical issue.”

It said: “We are continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue. To clarify, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Flights to Gatwick delayed overnight amid flight chaos

13:12 , Rachel Flynn

Flights travelling into Gatwick have been delayed overnight as UK travel chaos continues.

A flight from Olbia, Italy to Gatwick was originally due to set off at 9pm this evening but has since been delayed to depart just after 3am.

One lady took to Twitter to ask the flight provider, Easyjet, if she would be receiving accommodation for her and her two young children.

Over three thousand flights due to depart UK airports today, one of the busiest days of the year

13:05 , Rachel Flynn

On one of the busiest days for UK airports this year, 3,049 flights are due to depart UK airports today, according to Cirium, the aviation analytics company, with a further 3,054 flights scheduled to arrive in the UK.

Holiday goers are advised to presume their flight today is still going ahead, despite warnings of major delays.

A British Airways flight from Heathrow to Edinburgh due to set off at 7:15 pm has been delayed by over seven hours, with no indication of when the technical issue will be fixed.

Gabby Logan among those affected

13:01 , Sam Rkaina

Sports presenter Gabby Logan is among those caught up in the chaos.

Tweeting around noon on Monday, she wrote: “On a plane on the runway at Budapest airport.

“After almost 3 weeks away from home I am hours from hugging my family. And have just been told UK airspace is shut. We could be here for 12 hours. So we sit on the plane and wait.”

Like many other passengers Ms Logan is now facing long delays before reaching her destination.

Nb

It’s allowing traffic in there’s already airborne but nothing else to take off. — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) August 28, 2023

Now regretting my decision to miss breakfast. — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) August 28, 2023

Airlines warning of network wide failure

12:53 , Sam Rkaina

Airline Loganair warned customers they may experience delays as a “network-wide failure” has affected air-traffic control systems on Monday morning.

The Glasgow-based airline posted on X, formerly Twitter: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.

“If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport.”

“Technical issue” is to blame

12:53 , Sam Rkaina

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing a “technical issue” and has applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

It said in a statement: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety.

“Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”