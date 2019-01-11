Air Traffic Controllers, Working Unpaid, Sue U.S. Over Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- The National Air Traffic Controllers Association sued the federal government for forcing its members to work without pay during the government shutdown.

It’s at least the third lawsuit filed by government workers since the shutdown began 21 days ago.

The air traffic controllers union is seeking a court order compelling the U.S. to account for all the wage and overtime pay to which its members are entitled and pay it.

The lawsuit was filed Friday at a federal court in Washington.

