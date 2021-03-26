- By GF Value





The stock of Air Transport Services Group (NAS:ATSG, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $28.5 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Air Transport Services Group stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Air Transport Services Group is shown in the chart below.





Because Air Transport Services Group is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 13.6% over the past five years.



It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Air Transport Services Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of Air Transport Services Group is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Air Transport Services Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of Air Transport Services Group over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Air Transport Services Group has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.6 billion and loss of $0.93 a share. Its operating margin of 15.63% better than 79% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Air Transport Services Group's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Air Transport Services Group over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Air Transport Services Group is 13.6%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 31.6%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Transportation industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Air Transport Services Group's ROIC is 5.48 while its WACC came in at 3.93. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Air Transport Services Group is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Air Transport Services Group (NAS:ATSG, 30-year Financials)shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 88% of the companies in Transportation industry.


