Air Transport Services Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Air Transport Services Group (NAS:ATSG, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $28.5 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Air Transport Services Group stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Air Transport Services Group is shown in the chart below.


Air Transport Services Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
Air Transport Services Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Because Air Transport Services Group is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 13.6% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Air Transport Services Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of Air Transport Services Group is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Air Transport Services Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of Air Transport Services Group over the past years:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
Air Transport Services Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Air Transport Services Group has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.6 billion and loss of $0.93 a share. Its operating margin of 15.63% better than 79% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Air Transport Services Group's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Air Transport Services Group over the past years:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
Air Transport Services Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Air Transport Services Group is 13.6%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 31.6%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Transportation industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Air Transport Services Group's ROIC is 5.48 while its WACC came in at 3.93. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Air Transport Services Group is shown below:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued
Air Transport Services Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

Overall, the stock of Air Transport Services Group (NAS:ATSG, 30-year Financials)shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 88% of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Air Transport Services Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge questions police witness’s refusal to testify in Huawei CFO extradition case

    The Canadian judge overseeing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition case questioned a federal prosecutor on Thursday about why a retired police officer, considered a key witness by the defense, had declined to testify. The exchange came as prosecutors defended the refusal of Ben Chang, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, to take the stand. Chang is accused by the defense of improperly sharing identifying details about Meng's electronic devices with U.S. authorities.

  • The Trump Organization controlled employees by giving them houses and paying for their kids’ tuition instead of giving raises, the ex-wife of a key employee says

    The Manhattan District Attorney's Office hired prosecutors with experience looking into how mobs operate to investigator the Trump Organization.

  • Faceoff between Hanyu and Chen easily goes to Olympic champ

    The faceoff between Yuzuru Hanyu and Nathan Chen was no contest. Japan's Hanyu, looking every bit the champion of the sport, won the short program Thursday at the World Figure Skating Championships, distancing himself from Chen when the American fell on his opening quadruple lutz while Hanyu was sheer perfection. Hanyu has been the sport's biggest attraction for two Olympic cycles, each of which ended with him wearing a gold medal.

  • Jennifer Weisselberg said she gave investigators probing Trump's finances '7 boxes of documents' she got in her divorce from the Trump Org CFO's son

    Prosecutors got an early peek at the Trump Organization's finances because of a messy divorce case, a cooperating witness says.

  • A Hollywood actress who married into the royal family says the attention Meghan Markle receives would be her idea of 'complete hell'

    Sophie Winkleman, best known for her role in "Two and a Half Men," told Insider she wouldn't be able to cope with the intrusion Meghan Markle faces.

  • Court to Johnny Depp: You’re a Wife Beater and That’s Final

    Arnd Wiegmann via ReutersJohnny Depp has lost his request to appeal a British court libel decision that sided with the Sun newspaper, which called him “wife beater.” In a Thursday decision, the Royal Court of Appeal in London ruled against Depp—essentially agreeing that there was enough evidence that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had indeed beaten his former wife Amber Heard, as she claimed.The 57-year-old actor argued that he had not received a fair trial in his original unsuccessful civil case against the newspaper and that he had new evidence, including claims that Heard lied about donating her $7 million divorce settlement to charity. The original court ruling said that the Sun article that labeled the actor as an abusive husband was “substantially true,” and that there was “overwhelming evidence” that he had frequently attacked his 34-year old wife. Heard and Depp settled their divorce out of court and Depp was never criminally charged despite Heard detailing how she feared for her life and how Depp had even once severed a section of his finger and written in blood on the wall during a fight. Depp says it was Heard who was abusive and that his finger was severed when she hurled a whiskey bottle at him during an angry confrontation.The gory details of Depp and Head’s clearly tumultuous relationship had become tabloid fodder since they split up in 2016 amid allegations of Depp’s drug and alcohol-fueled attacks that included frequent beatings and even a hostage situation in Australia when she claimed Depp kept her holed up for three days. Depp in his defense has always claimed Heard was the attacker, and that he frequently hid from her or told her what she wanted to hear to placate her in order to avoid her angry rampages. The British court sided with Heard’s account of events and ruled that it was accurate for the British newspaper to label the actor as a wife beater. “We refuse Mr Depp’s application to admit further evidence in support of his proposed appeal and we conclude that the appeal has no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason for it to be heard,” the court ruled Thursday. “We accordingly refuse permission to appeal.”The judges also wrote in their ruling that they did not “believe that the judge would have reached a different conclusion if it had been established before him that Ms. Heard had given a misleading impression about how much of the $7m which she said that she had donated to charity had in fact been paid.”Heard’s spokesperson told the Guardian that they were pleased “but by no means surprised” by the court ruling. “The evidence presented in the U.K. case was overwhelming and undeniable,” the spokesperson said. “To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life.”Depp’s lawyer Joelle Rich told The Daily Beast in a statement that the ruling “further demonstrates that there are clear and objective reasons to seriously question the decision reached in the UK court.” They went on to say that Depp looks forward to presenting the “complete, irrefutable evidence of the truth” in the American libel case against Heard “where she will have to provide full disclosure.”The Sun newspaper, which had the most to lose in the request for appeal, also expressed delight at the ruling against Depp. “The Sun had every confidence that this leave to appeal application would not be granted and are pleased with today’s decision,” the Sun said in a statement. “The case had a full, fair and proper hearing, and today’s decision vindicates the courageous evidence that Amber Heard gave to the court about domestic abuse, despite repeated attempts to undermine and silence her by the perpetrator. The Sun will continue to stand up and campaign for victims of domestic abuse.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hornets respond to LaMelo Ball wrist injury with a deadline trade with Warriors

    Brad Wanamaker will fill the open roster spot after acquisition from Golden State

  • An interior designer says the biggest mistake you can make when painting your home is mixing colors

    Interior designer Richard O'Gorman had a spectacular DIY fail when he mixed wall paints, and he spent days fixing it.

  • Philippines deploys more patrol ships amid rift with China

    The Philippine military has ordered more navy ships to be deployed for “sovereignty patrols” in the South China Sea, where a Chinese flotilla has swarmed around a disputed reef and ignored Manila’s demand to leave the area. Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has asked about 200 Chinese vessels he described as militia boats to immediately leave Whitsun Reef, a shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory and that the vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki denies McConnell's claim that Biden hasn't spoken with him since inauguration

    Psaki's comments come after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hasn't received an invite to the White House since Biden was sworn in.

  • Saudi Official: Don’t Let My Alleged Death Threat Detract From Our Human-Rights Achievements

    ReutersThe unnamed Saudi official who was accused of threatening to kill a United Nations investigator for asking difficult questions has helpfully identified himself—and insists it’s all just a terrible misunderstanding.Earlier this week, Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur who was tasked with investigating Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying at the hands of Saudi government agents, made an incredible allegation. Callamard told The Guardian that, in January 2020, a senior Saudi official threatened to have her “taken care of” if she didn’t go easier on his government. She said that the remark was clearly understood to be a death threat.Although Callamard didn’t name the official, he’s now come out publicly to defend himself from the investigator’s claims. Awwad Alawwad, the Saudi minister of culture and information, said in an extraordinary Twitter thread that the people who heard his alleged threat have got it wrong—and he hopes the misunderstanding won’t detract from all the great work he and Saudi Arabia are doing to advance human rights.CNN Host Confronts Psaki on Biden Giving Saudi Prince a Pass on Khashoggi Murder“It has come to my attention that Ms. Agnes Callamard of Amnesty International and some U.N. officials believe I somehow made a veiled threat against her more than a year ago,” wrote the minister. “I reject this suggestion in the strongest terms. While I cannot recall the exact conversations, I never would have desired or threatened any harm upon a U.N.-appointed individual, or anyone for that matter.”In what amounted to a classic of the “sorry you feel that way” genre of non-apology, Alawwad went on: “I am disheartened that anything I have said could be interpreted as a threat. I am an advocate for human rights and I spend my day working to ensure those values are upheld.”Then, in an audacious claim, the minister went on to laud his country’s human-rights record as the most-improved on Earth. Saudi Arabia consistently ranks among the worst performers for human rights. Freedom House, the U.S.-based human-rights think tank, lists it as the seventh most oppressive country in the world because of its entirely unelected government, routine use of torture and execution, and widespread discrimination against women and religious minorities.However, Alawwad insisted that the country is doing its very best. He wrote: “I truly hope that this story was not concocted to distract from the important work we are doing to advance human rights in Saudi Arabia. No country is advancing faster on reforms than us right now.”Callamard, whose report on the Khashoggi murder concluded that there was evidence that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was behind the crime, will probably need a bit more convincing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Final vote results show major setback for Israel's Netanyahu

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies fell short of winning a parliamentary majority in Israel’s latest election, according to a final vote count released Thursday, leaving a political deadlock that put the long-time leader’s future in question. The fourth election in just two years brought a stinging rebuke for Netanyahu, the most dominant figure in Israeli politics in a generation. Adding to the pain, he lost ground to former partners who vowed never to sit in a government with him again.

  • Do COVID vaccines work against the new coronavirus variants? Here’s what the data says

    Early evidence paints a positive picture, but scientists are still preparing for the worst.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • Special Report: Pompeo rejected U.S. effort to declare 'genocide' in Myanmar on eve of coup, officials say

    In the last days of the Trump administration, some U.S. officials urged outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to formally declare that the Myanmar military’s campaign against the Rohingya minority was a genocide. Such a determination, a culmination of years of State Department investigation and legal analysis, would send a signal that the generals would not enjoy impunity for their persecution of the Muslim group since 2017, the officials hoped. Pompeo never made that call.

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Friends and classmates say the 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder, Colorado, shooting was a tormented wrestler with a short fuse

    Police identified Ahmad Alissa, 21, as the suspect in the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. His brother said he was bullied in high school.

  • U.S. should research solar geoengineering to fight climate change but exercise caution, scientists say

    The National Academies of Science on Thursday called for the United States to pursue research into solar geoengineering to cool the Earth's atmosphere but urged caution given that it could have risky, unintended consequences. There is no international agreement setting standards for geoengineering, large-scale interventions that scientists say could affect precipitation patterns, agricultural productivity and food supplies worldwide. Commonly proposed solar geoengineering strategies include spraying reflective aerosols into the atmosphere to mimic how ash clouds cool the planet after large volcanic eruptions.

  • Tina Turner documentary is a 'farewell' to fans

    The star says she is ready to retire, telling film-makers, "I am done, I am tired".