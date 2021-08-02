Air travel hits another pandemic high, flight delays grow

Travelers are lining up at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Friday, July 2, 2021. The U.S. set another pandemic-era record for travel on Sunday, Aug. 1, with more than 2.2 million people going through airport checkpoints. That's the biggest number in 17 months, although travel is still not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
DAVID KOENIG
·2 min read

DALLAS (AP) — Air travel in the U.S. is hitting new pandemic-era highs, and airlines are scrambling to keep up with the summer-vacation crowds.

Despite rising numbers of coronavirus infections fueled by the delta variant, the U.S. set another recent high mark for air travel Sunday, with more than 2.2 million people going through airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

That is nearly 11,000 more people screened than July 18, and the highest number since Feb. 28, 2020, before the U.S. felt the full brunt of the pandemic. However, air travel was still down 17% Sunday from the same Sunday in 2019.

The resurgence of leisure travel, coupled with some bad weather, has led to delays and flight cancellations at airlines struggling to ramp up after being crushed by the pandemic. At times, airlines have been caught short-staffed even though they received $54 billion in taxpayer money to keep employees on the payroll.

On Monday, Florida-based discount carrier Spirit Airlines — citing weather and “operational challenges” — canceled about one-third of its flights. The airline is “working around the clock to get back on track," spokesman Field Sutton said.

About 7,400 flights arrived at least 15 minutes behind schedule on Sunday — the government’s definition of late — and more than 900 were canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware,

Nearly half the cancellations were at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, which was hit with afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The airport is American Airlines’ largest hub.

There have been at least 5,000 delayed flights on most days since early July, according to FlightAware figures. American, Southwest and Spirit are among airlines with the biggest problems.

At least 40% of Southwest and Spirit flights were delayed and 19% of Spirit flights were canceled Sunday. On Monday, Spirit canceled 32% of its flights by midday, which created long lines at ticket counters at Orlando International Airport in Florida.

A key senator is quizzing several airlines to explain the high numbers of flight delays and cancellations. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, said airlines did a poor job of managing their workforces and might have failed to live up to the purpose of the taxpayer funding.

The travel recovery faces a renewed public-health threat, as the number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise. The seven-day rolling average of new U.S. infections is around 80,000 a day, up nearly 150% from two weeks ago, although the increase in deaths is far smaller.

Airline officials say they haven't seen bookings suffer because of the delta variant, although some have said it could delay the return of business travel, which airlines were hoping would gain speed this fall.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook's Kustomer deal may hurt competition, EU regulators say

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Facebook's acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer may hurt competition and boost its market power in online advertising, European Union antitrust regulators warned on Monday as they opened a full-scale investigation into the deal. The move by the European Commission comes amid regulatory concerns on both sides of the Atlantic that a buying spree of startups by big firms, which normally don't trigger competition scrutiny because of the low value of the deal, may be so-called killer acquisitions aimed at closing down nascent rivals. Facebook, the world's largest social network, announced the purchase of Kustomer to scale up its instant messaging app WhatsApp in November last year.

  • Spirit Airlines Is Getting Back on Track

    Among U.S. airlines, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) has a particularly strong focus on leisure travel. In the first quarter, Spirit Airlines posted a massive $308 million adjusted pre-tax loss on $461 million of revenue. In mid-June, Spirit raised its guidance, pointing to improving demand and (to a lesser extent) favorable cost performance.

  • EU, U.S. travellers fly in as England rules alter

    Families and friends were overjoyed at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday (August 2). A travel rule change meant many could reunite after 18 months of separation without the need to quarantine. Sue Blake was waiting for her family from New York: "It means the world, especially an eight year old child who hasn't seen his grandparents for a couple of years - it is a big chunk of his life and I am so thrilled for him that he can come here." Watching the emotional scenes in the arrivals hall, Heathrow's boss urged Britain to remove barriers to travel. John Holland-Kaye spoke to Reuters amid speculation that the government was poised to impose more rules: "I think quarantine-free travel and testing-free travel is what we should be aiming for and as more parts of the world get their vaccination levels up to the level we have in the UK, we should be aiming to get back to travel as it used to be and getting back to connecting businesses and families in the way we have always done. And that is what Heathrow is all about." Britain has scrapped quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from the EU and the United States. Although France is excluded from the relaxation. Airline bosses have been urging the UK to soften its rules as the sector battles to get back up and running. But on Monday there was another potential headache for the industry. The Times newspaper reported that the government is planning to warn holidaymakers against visiting Spain. It's worried about rising cases in Britain's most popular holiday destination.

  • Airbus Gets a Much-Needed A330neo Order

    Airbus (OTC: EADSY) has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with much greater ease than top rival Boeing (NYSE: BA). The European plane maker has consistently delivered dramatically more commercial aircraft than its American counterpart, and its backlog advantage over Boeing has grown. Last year, Airbus delivered 566 commercial jets.

  • 10 people wounded in NYC gang ‘attack,’ police say

    The New York Police Department is looking for two men who fired into a crowd on Saturday, shooting 10 people, […] The post 10 people wounded in NYC gang ‘attack,’ police say appeared first on TheGrio.

  • How to stay safe traveling amid delta variant concerns

    As the contagious variant continues to spread, airlines say masks and ventilation systems will protect travelers from transmission on flights.

  • Mixlab raises $20M to provide purrfect pharmacy experience for pet parents

    Pet pharmacy Mixlab has developed a digital platform enabling veterinarians to prescribe medications and have them delivered — sometimes on the same day — to pet parents. The New York-based company raised a $20 million Series A in a round of funding led by Sonoma Brands and including Global Founders Capital, Monogram Capital, Lakehouse Ventures and Brand Foundry. The new investment gives Mixlab total funding of $30 million, said Fred Dijols, co-founder and CEO of Mixlab.

  • Lawmakers hopeful Senate infrastructure bill passes this week

    The bipartisan Senate infrastructure bill became available just as the eviction moratorium expired over the weekend. Kris Van Cleave has the latest from Capitol Hill.

  • 70% of U.S. adults are now vaccinated with at least one dose

    70% of adults in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the White House COVID-19 data director.Why it matters: President Biden had originally wanted to reach the 70% goal by July 4 but fell short by a few weeks. However, the seven-day average of administered doses is now at its highest since early July amid a new surge in cases due to the Delta variant. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: T

  • New this week: 'The Suicide Squad,' 'Vivo' and Streisand

    — The 2016 David Ayer-directed “Suicide Squad” may have been rock bottom for Warner Bros.'s DC Comics universe, but the follow-up/rebuild by James Gunn might be a high point. Gunn's “The Suicide Squad," which debuts Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, barely alters the title of the previous film and preserves some characters (Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Viola Davis' Amanda Waller).

  • Ashley Judd Is Walking Again Almost 6 Months After Shattering Her Leg: 'We Have Come a Long Way'

    "Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see!" Ashley Judd wrote as she reflected on the progress she's made after her February hiking accident

  • How to handle a firestorm: Alexander Vindman offered advice to Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn

    Vindman and Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn have had several conversations since Dunn testified about racial slurs hurled at him by the Jan. 6 mob.

  • Fuel leak forces flight from Newark to make emergency landing

    A fuel leak forced a flight out of Newark to make an emergency landing upstate.

  • 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT revealed as a more rugged(ish) midsize SUV

    The latest is the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT, an appearance package that machos up Hyundai's midsize SUV that was given a mid-cycle restyle last year. It effectively starts off as an SEL trim level with the Convenience package, and true to off-roadish appearance package form, can be had with front-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive. The rugged appearance upgrades include black lower bumper moldings and dark silver faux skid plates front and back; XRT-exclusive door lower door moldings, side steps and 18-inch black wheels; a matte-black grille; and mirror covers, roof rails and raised cross rails in ... you guessed it, black.

  • Nairobi - the centre of East Africa's thriving arts scene

    Artists from across East Africa have converged on Kenya's capital, creating a vibrant scene.

  • Fastback Ford Mustang Makes Single Digit Passes In The Quarter Mile

    It has a small block, big tires, and a blower to make it boogie down the track!

  • ‘Who is it?’ Woman answering door shot 5 times in hail of 75 bullets, Illinois cops say

    Suspects crashed a stolen vehicle while escaping and are still at large, police said.

  • Some planes have hidden power outlets in the bathroom - here's why

    My phone had died just before landing and that's when I discovered the hiding spot for the rare power outlets onboard my Frontier Airlines flight.

  • Carmelo Anthony a Laker? Reports link L.A. to ‘Melo, DeRozan, Gay

    Some veterans are willing to take less to chase a ring with LeBron.

  • Belarusian sprinter says she won't return home

    Withdrawn from the Olympics but refusing to leave. Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya – seen here with Japanese police at a Tokyo airport said she was taken to the airport against her wishes on Sunday (August 1) to board a flight back home after she complained on Instagram about national coaches at the Tokyo Olympics. She said she had sought the protection of Japanese police at Tokyo's Haneda airportso she wouldn’t have to board the flightand told Reuters she did not plan to return to her home country.The Belarusian Olympic Committee said in a statement that coaches had decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on doctors' advice about her "emotional, psychological state". The 24-year-old was due to compete in the women's 200 metres on Monday.She said coaching staff had come to her room on Sunday and told her to packand was taken to the airport before she could run in the 200 metres and 4x400 metres relay on Thursday.She posted this video asking the International Olympic Committee to get involved in her case. The IOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.A source at the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation - which supports athletes jailed or sidelined for their political views - said Tsimanouskaya planned to request asylum in Germany or Austria on Monday (August 2).