Click through to find out which travel mistakes you can avoid so you can jet out of town at the lowest possible price .

Chances are, you’re making at least a few travel mistakes that are hitting your wallet hard . Some extra fees might not seem like a huge deal at the time, but they add up fast when they’re multiplied over several trips or across a family of four. It takes some savvy thinking, but air travel doesn’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of ways to get to your destination safe and sound without spending more than necessary.

Catching a flight is typically the fastest, easiest way to travel, but costs can add up fast. The 2017 average domestic round-trip plane ticket in the U.S. was $347, but this doesn’t include extras like baggage fees and non-complimentary in-flight entertainment .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Air Travel Mistakes That Are Costing You Hundreds

Catching a flight is typically the fastest, easiest way to travel, but costs can add up fast. The 2017 average domestic round-trip plane ticket in the U.S. was $347, but this doesn’t include extras like baggage fees and non-complimentary in-flight entertainment.

Chances are, you’re making at least a few travel mistakes that are hitting your wallet hard. Some extra fees might not seem like a huge deal at the time, but they add up fast when they’re multiplied over several trips or across a family of four. It takes some savvy thinking, but air travel doesn’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of ways to get to your destination safe and sound without spending more than necessary.

Click through to find out which travel mistakes you can avoid so you can jet out of town at the lowest possible price.

1. Failing to Consider Alternate Airports

Many mid-sized cities have only one airport, leaving you no choice as to which one you’ll fly in or out of. Major metropolises typically have multiple airports, however, so be sure to check rates at each before booking your flight.

The amount you can save depends largely on your point of origin. Jet Blue flies into both Los Angeles International and Long Beach, but opting to land at the latter can save you up to $50 to $100 per ticket, according to Travelzoo.

What to Do

In addition to Los Angeles, a few other major metropolitan areas with multiple airports include Chicago, New York the San Francisco Bay Area. Keep the lesser-traveled airports on your radar, and remember that some carriers only fly into certain airports. For example, Southwest only flies into Chicago’s Midway.

Of course, it’s also wise to make sure transportation to your destination from the alternate airport doesn’t override your savings. You’ll want to follow these financial to-dos before going on a trip. You can stretch your dollar as far as it can go by calculating the total cost of your trip before booking.

2. Focusing Only on Nonstop Flights

Searching exclusively for nonstop flights is one of the most common travel mistakes many people make. They’re obviously quicker and easier, but working a layover into your journey can reduce the cost of your ticket if you have the time to spare, putting more money in your pocket that you can spend at your destination. Plus, with a lengthy layover, you can turn one trip into two.

What to Do

Passing on nonstop flights can sometimes save you $100 to $200, according to Travelzoo. If you’re traveling as a family of four, this means savings of $400 to $800 — enough funds for an extra day or two of vacation.

If you’re worried about your luggage getting lost on a connecting flight, don’t stress. Only 2.72 instances of mishandled bags per 1,000 travelers were reported in February 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, and this is up only slightly from the 2.16 instances per 1,000 travelers reported in February 2017.

Think of a layover as an adventure. Sometimes you’ll have your choice of stops for the same price, so choose a city you’ve never traveled to. It’s true that you won’t be leaving the airport, but at least you’ll be able to say you’ve passed through. Some airports have impressive cheap or free attractions for you to enjoy.

3. Not Being Flexible With Your Travel Dates

The cost of your plane ticket also depends on the day of the week you fly, FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney told the New York Times. He said you can save 10 percent to 40 percent per ticket by flying on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday. Traffic is heavier on Monday, Friday and Sunday — Thursday is neutral — and airlines offer cheaper rates to fly on days of the week with lower traffic.

What to Do

Say you’re traveling round-trip from Los Angeles to New York in July 2018. A recent search showed fares can run as low as $154 from LAX to JFK on Tuesday, July 17, and as low as $164 for a return trip from Newark to LAX on Wednesday, July 25, totaling $318.

Flying the same exact route but changing up the days just a little bit makes a major price difference. The cheapest ticket from LAX to Newark on Sunday, July 22 is $218, and it’s another $179 to fly back on Friday, July 27, totaling $397. In this example, you could save about $80 just by being flexible with your travel dates.