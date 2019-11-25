Air New Zealand declared world's best airline 2020

Air New Zealand has come top of an international airlines ranking.

Air New Zealand has knocked Singapore Airlines off its throne to reclaim the title of world's best airline for the sixth time.

AirlineRatings.com released the latest edition of its annual ranking, which is based on 12 criteria including fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings and staff relations.

This year, the flagship carrier of New Zealand took top honors, nudging Singapore Airlines into second place, followed by All Nippon Airways, Qantas and Cathay Pacific.

As with years past, the ranking of world's best airlines by AirlineRatings.com is dominated by carriers in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

"Air New Zealand's commitment to excellence in all facets of its business starts at the top with outstanding governance and one of the best executive teams in aviation through to a workforce that is delivering consistently to the airline's strategy and customer promise," said editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas in a statement.

Along with being named overall winner for in-flight innovations, safety record, environmental leadership and motivated staff, Air New Zealand also took the title of best premium economy class.

The awards are based on the assessments of seven travel editors with 200 years of industry experience combined.

In other categories, the title of best low-cost airline went to JetBlue for the Americas; Wizz for Europe; Air Arabia in the Middle East; and AirAsia for Asia-Pacific.

Virgin Australia won best cabin crew and economy class; Emirates best in-flight entertainment; and VietJet Air best ultra low-cost airline.

Here are the world's top 10 airlines:

1. Air New Zealand

2. Singapore Airlines

3. All Nippon Airways

4. Qantas

5. Cathay Pacific

6. Emirates

7. Virgin Atlantic

8. Eva Air

9. Qatar Airways

10. Virgin Australia