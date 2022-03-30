Air New Zealand to launch $1.5 billion recapitalisation as borders set to reopen

FILE PHOTO: An Air New Zealand Boeing 777 plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Air New Zealand Ltd said on Wednesday it would raise NZ$2.2 billion ($1.53 billion) to shore up its pandemic-hit balance sheet and repay a government-liquidity package of NZ$2 billion as New Zealand's international border reopens.

The equity capital raise will be conducted via a deeply-discounted rights issue and redeemable shares raising NZ$1.8 billion, of which NZ$850 million will be used to repay outstanding debt owed to the New Zealand government, which owns 51.9% of the airline.

The remaining NZ$950 million will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and aid recovery from the COVID-19 ravages, the carrier said. It has also undertaken a fresh debt of NZ$400 million from the government to provide additional liquidity.

"The timing is right to position our airline for recovery," Chairman Therese Walsh told reporters.

The carrier, which uses a June-end financial year, plans to return to 2019 profit levels by 2025 and to restart dividends by 2026, she said.

Chief Executive Greg Foran said capacity would reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels by 2025 but would be weighted more toward domestic flights than in the past.

The two-for-one rights issue will be offered to shareholders on record on April 5 at a 61.5% discount to the last traded price.

The shares closed at NZ$1.375 on Wednesday.

Air New Zealand had last month flagged its worst annual loss since 2001 due to a combination of an Auckland lockdown, expiring government relief schemes, rising fuel prices and an international border closure.

As international borders reopen, the carrier has seen some improvement in sales, prompting the company to forecast an annual underlying loss before tax and significant items to be less than NZ$800 million, lower than its earlier view.

It logged an underlying loss before tax and one-off charges of NZ$440 million in the last financial year http://nzx-prod-s7fsd7f98s.s3-website-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/attachments/AIR/377956/353175.pdf.

The government earlier this month moved up the opening of international borders to some travellers after more than two years of COVID-19 isolation.

Vaccinated travellers from Australia, New Zealand's biggest source of tourists, can enter the country without the need to quarantine from April 12 rather than July as previously planned.

Tourists from visa-waiver countries including the United States, Britain and Singapore will now able to visit from May 1.

($1 = 1.4366 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • UBS to Buy Back up to $6 Billion of Shares Over Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesUBS Group AG said it will buy back as much as $6 billion of stock over the next two years as part of plans to boost shareholder returns.The Swiss lender expects to make u

  • Relentless BOJ Bond Buying Drives Yields Lower as Yen Rebounds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan looked set for at least a short-term victory Wednesday, as additional steps to already extraordinary market interventions helped push down yields and traders returned to buying the yen.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Fl

  • An expert shared the best tips for cleaning porcelain and stainless steel sinks in your home

    Fiona Mills, a former hoarding technician and current franchise business coach with Spaulding Decon, shared tips and advice with Insider.

  • Toyota, Honda defy parts shortage in February global production

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Parts supply disruptions continued to affect Japanese automakers' global production for February but the results released on Wednesday showed a clear contrast among them, with Toyota and Honda out in front. Toyota Motor Corp said its group, including Daihatsu and Hino Motors Ltd, produced 884,528 vehicles globally for the month, an increase of almost of 11% from the same month a year ago. It also produced a record number of vehicles for February in markets outside Japan despite a parts shortage triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Asian stocks rise amid investor hopes for progress on Ukraine-Russia talks

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine appeared to make progress.

  • 'Free Anna Delvey' Art Exhibit Raises Funds For Fraudster Anna Sorokin

    A art show in New York City is showcasing work drawn by and inspired by Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress whose story has recently been portrayed in Netflix's “Inventing Anna.” The show, entitled “Free Anna Delvey” — referencing Sorokin’s preferred name and the one she used while posing as a German heiress — features drawings and art by 33 different artists who have been inspired by Sorokin’s story, the New York Times reports. The show also supposedly includes five of Sorokin’s own 22x30 inch penci

  • MORE Act: Weed bill 'unlikely to pass the Senate in its current form,' Piper Sandler says

    The U.S. House of Representatives is set to pass legislation to legalize cannabis at the federal level, but some industry experts are skeptical that it will actually get through the Senate.

  • J.D. Vance: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Did 'Nothing Wrong' At White Nationalist Conference

    “I’m not going to throw her under the bus,” he said.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russia claims it will scale back fighting near Kyiv to help peace talksU.S. believes Russia's pullback near Kyiv is "repositioning," not "withdrawal"In photos: Mariupol devastated after weeks of Russian bombardmentStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUN: Over 3.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion beganTaiwan sees lessons in UkraineKremlin official: Russia will only use nuclear arms if existence thre

  • How Celebs in the Audience at the Oscars Reacted to Will Smith and Chris Rock's Altercation

    Here's how celebrities watching the Oscars in the audience reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

  • In photos: Mariupol devastated after weeks of Russian bombardment

    Fresh images of Mariupol underscore the devastation in the strategically important port city in southeastern Ukraine after weeks of Russian military bombardment.The big picture: Officials say thousands of people remain trapped in the besieged city, with food, water and medicine in short supply. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said "some of the most egregious accounts of what could constitute war crimes" by Putin's forces "have emanated from Mariupol."Get market news worthy of yo

  • Why Did a Shiba Inu Whale Just Buy More Than 200 Billion Tokens?

    How you answer that question could determine what your take on Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is these days. Why did a Shiba Inu whale just buy more than 200 billion tokens? Etherscan, a website that tracks transactions made by large holders of Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), noted last week that a crypto whale bought 200,588,182,473 Shiba Inu tokens.

  • 5 Things You Need To Do Immediately After the Loss of a Partner

    Losing a partner is a devastating experience. When you're caught up in emotional turmoil, the last thing you're likely thinking about is the financial moves you now need to make. But from a financial...

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • This Crypto Has Turned $1,000 Into Almost $95,000 in 5 Years

    It offers ways to create, send, and trade all forms of money, whether that's traditional money like dollars or cryptocurrencies. One popular application is in international money transfers, which can cost an average of 6.5%. Lumen is available from several top cryptocurrency apps and exchanges.

  • Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

    Just recently, the company announced that it would be expanding its footprint into several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

  • Dave Ramsey Thinks You Should Ditch Your Credit Cards. Here's a Better Idea

    "A life without credit cards is a life of freedom." In fact, Ramsey had made it clear that he really, really doesn't like credit cards and thinks they're absolutely unnecessary; he thinks they tend to hurt consumers financially. Credit cards can make it easy to rack up debt -- the operative word being "can."