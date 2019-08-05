Is Air New Zealand (NZSE:AIR) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Air New Zealand Limited (NZSE:AIR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Air New Zealand Carry?

As you can see below, Air New Zealand had NZ$2.80b of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of NZ$1.22b, its net debt is less, at about NZ$1.58b.

A Look At Air New Zealand's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Air New Zealand had liabilities of NZ$2.71b due within 12 months, and liabilities of NZ$3.08b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had NZ$1.22b in cash and NZ$560.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling NZ$4.02b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of NZ$3.07b, we think shareholders really should watch Air New Zealand's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that Air New Zealand's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.7), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 21.4 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Importantly, Air New Zealand's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 29% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Air New Zealand can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.