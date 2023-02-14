Air New Zealand to resume flights after cyclone Gabrielle impacts 592 flights

AFP

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl later on Sunday with all eyes on their young quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.The booming gambling market shifted slightly as kick-off neared with the Eagles still marginal favorites but many late bets going on the Chiefs, further narrowing the odds.On paper, there is very little to choose between the teams, who have identical 16-3 records this season and remarkably have even scored the exact same number of points -- 546.Despite sky-high prices for tickets and hotel rooms, the bars and restaurants in the Phoenix area were filled supporters of both teams -- joined by plenty in the jerseys of other franchises.Sunday's game features the two top-seeded teams in this season's NFL playoffs and the two top-ranked quarterbacks -- the youngest pairing ever in a Super Bowl and the first time two Black quarterbacks have faced each other in the title game.For those tuning into the game across America, there is the added attraction for some of singer Rihanna performing in the half-time show, her first live performance for seven years.While workers and broadcast crews at 63,000-seat State Farm Field made last-minute preparations, those scrambling for tickets were being asked for at least $4,000 on the secondary market for the cheapest remaining seats.- Injuries clear up -Both teams came into the week with some players still carrying knocks and injuries from their playoff clashes.All but one of the Eagles' fitness worries had cleared up but punt return specialist and wide receiver Britain Covey was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.However, both quarterbacks have played through pain in their playoff games with Mahomes having struggled with an ankle injury and Hurts troubled by a long-standing shoulder problem.Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he had a full roster available for the game with those players who had some question marks over injuries given the all-clear."I'm happy for the guys," Reid said. "We'll make it work with whatever we got but I'm happy for the guys to have this chance. "It's special. To play in the Super Bowl. It's a great opportunity that doesn't come around very often."Reid added that Saturday's relatively light session was called a "Mock Game" practice, which involved "all the situational stuff."The Eagles' walk through practice on Saturday had a similar focus with an emphasis on game-opening plays and situations including two-minute drills, punts and fourth downs.After the session, the Eagles senior players who make up their dozen-strong leadership council stayed on the field to talk for a while with coach Nick Sirianni."Sometimes good coaching is just reminding them of things they already know," Sirianni said of the conversation. "So just reminding (them to) stay in routine, stay in the moment. Don't let distractions happen," he added.Mahomes will cement his status as the finest NFL quarterback of this post-Tom Brady generation if he can add a second Super Bowl ring to his two Most Valuable Player awards.The Chiefs quarterback is playing in his third Super Bowl, having won in 2020, while his 24-year-old opposite number Hurts is making his debut in the game and has played only three post-season games in his career.The Chiefs can count on Mahomes's strong partnership with tight end Travis Kelce, but the Eagles have a strong defense and Hurts has the ability to run with the ball, providing a dangerous dual threat.But for many Americans Sunday is simply about gathering with friends, drinks and snacks at a Super Bowl party.More than 100 million Americans are expected to watch the game, which has claimed 30 of the 32 most-watched broadcasts in American television history.sev/js/BB/imm