Suspect barricades self in Montebello apartment following shooting

A jury on Tuesday handed Tesla another win after siding with the automaker over allegations that its Autopilot advanced driver assistance system led to a death. The case, which was being tried in the Superior Court of California, County of Riverside, was filed by two passengers who survived a 2019 crash and alleged that Tesla knew its product was defective. Tesla argued the crash, which resulted in the death of the driver Micah Lee, was the result of human error — the same stance it's taken in other Autopilot lawsuits.