AirAsia parent to add three A321 freighters to fleet

AirAsia changes name to Capital A as it grows beyond an airline
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Capital A Bhd, the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, said on Monday its Teleport cargo arm would add three Airbus SE A321 freighters to its fleet starting in the first quarter of 2023.

The freighters would be leased from BBAM Limited Partnership, Capital A said in a statement.

Teleport last year began operating its first freighter, a Boeing Co 737-800 based in Bangkok, as the parent company looked to diversify revenue and take advantage of a boom in e-commerce.

Francis Anthony, head of commercial cargo at Teleport, said the A321s would allow it to serve such key markets as China from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

A321 freighters are converted from passenger aircraft into dedicated cargo carriers.

BBAM last year ordered freighter conversions of at least 20 of A320s and A321s through to 2025 in a deal with Elbe Flugzeugwerke, a joint venture between Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd and Airbus.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue and Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Buy Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Yen Traders Eye Further Official Warnings, Border Opening Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s FX traders waited for further signs of verbal intervention Monday as the currency pared the modest rebound seen at the end of last week.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns of Winter as Russians Pull BackThe yen slipped

  • We're Not Very Worried About Hawthorn Resources' (ASX:HAW) Cash Burn Rate

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made...

  • These Return Metrics Don't Make Telstra (ASX:TLS) Look Too Strong

    If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Typically...

  • Blue Water Group to Host Gala Dinner as Part of Continued Market Outreach Efforts

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Blue Water Group will be hosting the Blue Water Gala Dinner 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in November, which will drive the Group's efforts to broaden market outreach.Blue Water GroupTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/136737_8552b5dbb4cf7b00_001full.jpgIn the press statement issued by Blue Water Group, it is mentioned that "This Gala will be a key component of our ma

  • With TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider...

  • Tech Rally Haunted by ‘Palpable Fear’ of Chip Industry Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks are treading on shaky ground despite last week’s rally as chipmakers signal more trouble may be ahead in an industry notorious for its booms and busts.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns of Winter as Russians

  • BOJ set to end COVID-relief scheme, but no change to loose policy

    The Bank of Japan is expected to end as scheduled a pandemic-relief funding scheme this month and discuss adjustments to a policy guidance that flags the COVID-19 pandemic as the top economic risk, three sources familiar with its thinking say. A final decision will be made at the BOJ's policy meeting on Sept. 21-22, when the board will scrutinise data to ensure Japan's persistently high coronavirus cases do not lead to a sharp drop in economic activity, the sources said. Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in April-June, staging a slower-than-expected rebound from a COVID-induced slump as a resurgence in infections, supply constraints and rising raw material costs weigh on consumption and output.

  • CATL’s Battery Rival Starts Gauging Demand for $2 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese battery maker CALB Co. has started gauging investor demand for its $2 billion Hong Kong initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns of Winter as Russians Pull BackThe Jiangsu-based lithium battery maker

  • Japan must take steps against 'excessive' yen moves - govt spokesman

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government must take steps as needed to counter excessive declines in the yen, a senior government official said on Sunday, as the currency slides to its weakest level against the dollar in 24 years. The comments from Seiji Kihara, the deputy chief cabinet secretary of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, are the latest to highlight authorities' deep concern about the yen's slide. Kihara also said the government will consider "in the not so distant future" relaxing strict border measures to further open Japan's borders to overseas visitors, such as by scrapping a cap on the daily number of entrants.

  • This cozy $10 blanket is the fall bedding essential you need

    Stay warm and cozy this fall with ‘the perfect throw blanket’ that's super-soft and affordable.

  • United just ordered 200 more flying taxis — see inside Embraer's Eve eVTOL, which can fly up to 150 mph

    Embraer's Eve electric aircraft will fly passengers up to 150 miles between city centers and airports to avoid congested roadway traffic.

  • From the archives | 'Clear the skies': Behind the unprecedented call to stop air travel on 9/11

    On Sept. 11, officials made the unprecedented decision to stop all air travel. Here's how the four most critical hours in aviation history unfolded.