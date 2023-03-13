Airbags stolen from cars in Allegheny; Monroeville police believe thief has knowledge of vehicles

Monroeville police are investigating the theft of 18 airbags stolen from 19 Honda Accords and Civics that were broken into sometime from 2 to 5 a.m. Sunday from several apartment complex parking lots in Allegheny County.

A tool was used to shatter the driver’s side window and to remove the airbag, with the thief reaching in through the broken window, according to Crime Stoppers.

No vehicles appear to have been entered and no car alarms went off.

Law enforcement believe those responsible may have some knowledge of vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroeville police at 412-856-1111 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online.

