Airbnb to ban 'party houses' in wake of Halloween shooting that left 5 dead

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said Saturday the company will ban "party houses" and take other steps to safeguard hosts and guests after five people died at a Halloween party hosted at California home that was rented on the service.

Chesky made the announcement via a series of tweets Saturday. "What happened on Thursday night in Orinda, CA was horrible," Chesky wrote. "I feel for the families and neighbors impacted by this tragedy — we are working to support them."

Chesky then announced that party houses would be banned and that the company is "redoubling" efforts to combat unauthorized parties.

Starting today, we are banning “party houses” and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda. Here is what we are doing: — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 2, 2019

Chesky announced several other measures to increase safety, including the expansion of manual screenings of high-risk reservations flagged by Airbnb's risk detection technology and creating a dedicated "party house" rapid response team

Margaret Richardson, from Airbnb's executive team, has been tasked to accelerate the review process to enact these new policies as soon as possible, he added.

I have directed Margaret Richardson from our Executive Team to oversee this new team and initiate a 10 day sprint to review and accelerate the development and implementation of these new safety initiatives. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 2, 2019

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said the party had been advertised on social media as a mansion party, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Police were headed to the home Oct. 31 over noise complaints when the gunfire began around 10:50 p.m. Several people died at the scene. The fifth victim died Friday night.