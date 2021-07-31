This Airbnb ‘Castle’ Lets You Live Like a Royal in Upstate New York

Wary about traveling to Europe, but still in the mood for a fairy tale-like getaway? Consider heading to upstate New York.

For all those seeking to vacation like royalty, the Castle Cottage listed on Airbnb in Bolton Landing, New York, is a surprising source of medieval village-style charm. Recommended by the hosts for small families, romantic getaways or weekend trips with friends, the mini-castle can sleep up to six guests in its main house, where the two bedrooms have queen-sized beds with memory foam mattresses, and there is also a pull-out sofa. In contrast to the home’s rocky exterior, the interiors feature modern overhead lighting, updated cooking appliances, wi-fi and a flat-screen TV. Yet, the arched doorways, stained glass, terraces and stone floors are all in line with the castle theme.

More from Robb Report

The glowing back side of the castle with various private entryways. - Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

If you want to invite some friends and family over for a banquet, the Castle Cottage grounds also include the Castle Gatehouse, which sleeps up to seven, and the Highlands Castle, which can sleep up to eight guests; the latter’s options include a Royal Bedroom that sleeps two and a King’s Suite that accommodates up to six. Together, visitors can pack out the three “castles” with a total of 21 guests.

One of the common rooms in the residence, decorated with art, antiques and a flat-screen TV. - Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

Situated on Lake George, in New York’s Adirondack region, the property boasts sweeping views of the mountains and the lake itself. Just a short three minutes from the hamlet of Bolton Landing, the hidden jewel is close to a supermarket, restaurants, local shops and gift stores–as well as spots for artisanal ice cream and miniature golf. Nature lovers will find the region perfect for hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, canoeing, water tubing and whitewater rafting, not to mention leaf-peeping in the fall. Guests can also venture to a few public beaches to make quintessential summer memories.

Story continues

The main house and the whole property are available for both short stays and long-term rentals of 28 days or more. For more information on rates or to make a booking, visit the property’s Airbnb listing.

Check out more images of castle and the grounds below:

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Lake George Castle

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.