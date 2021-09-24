Airbnb doubles free temporary housing available to Afghan refugees worldwide

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy Chelsea CurnuttThe Army has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command after multiple women alleged that he had carried on affairs with them and lied about his deployments in order to keep them secret—but he hasn’t been drummed out of the military.Richard Kane Mansir’s double life was exposed by his girlfriends earlier this year, sparking an investigation by the Army, which said it had removed him from his supervisory post at Fort Eustis