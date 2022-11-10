Airbnb Is Giving Investors Plenty of Reasons to Cheer

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) just reported an incredibly successful third quarter, beating analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines. Airbnb saw its strongest performance on the revenue front with revenue of $2.9 billion, up 29% year-over-year. This growth was driven by continued improvements in the number of nights booked on the site and increasing average daily rates.

Airbnb also provided some guidance for the fourth quarter, announcing that it expects revenues to be between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion. While this guidance may seem like a lot for such a fast-growing company, it pales in comparison to Airbnb's previous revenue numbers. As such, Airbnb's more conservative estimate has left many investors skeptical about the company's ability to meet increasing demands and stay ahead of its competitors in the highly competitive travel industry. Furthermore, many countries' economic and political climates continue to be unstable, which could further undermine Airbnb's recovery efforts by limiting international growth.





Investors are feeling skeptical on Airbnb these days due to the recent decline in travel bookings and sales as well as Airbnb's downward revision of revenue estimates for the fourth quarter.

However, it is important to take a closer look at Airbnb's business model and its potential for recovery. After all, Airbnb has the potential to survive and thrive in many different economic climates due to its asset-light business model, which gives it incredible adaptability and resilience.

Third-quarter results prove that Airbnb is driving growth and profitability in a difficult market

Looking at Airbnb's recent third-quarter results, it is clear that the company is doing incredibly well. Revenue was up 29% year-over-year, reaching a record high of $2.9 billion, and net income increased by an impressive 46% to $1.2 billion. Furthermore, 42% of revenue fell to the bottom line, indicating strong performance across all aspects of the company's operations.

The number of nights and experiences booked grew by 25% to 99.7 million, while gross booking value reached a new high of $15.6 billion, growing 31% over the previous year. All in all, Airbnb enjoyed robust growth and success in every corner of its business in the third quarter. I believe this momentum in times of higher travel speaks to the company's ability to become a dominant player in its industry in the long-run.

However, not all will be rosy in the short-term. Airbnb says it will be facing a challenging environment in the fourth quarter, as higher costs and slowing demand will likely weigh on its bottom line. The company did not provide specific guidance for its net income and adjusted Ebitda, but it indicated that adjusted Ebitda would still be up on a nominal basis year-over-year.

Airbnb has been facing major challenges in recent months as the global economy has been suffering from high inflation. However, I believe this is just a momentary blip in the long-term bull case. After all, Airbnb remains one of the most promising companies in the sharing economy, which continues gaining popularity over less unique and interesting hotel chains.

Airbnb's business model sets it apart during times of volatility

Airbnb is an asset-light tech company, meaning it is not heavily invested in traditional assets like hotels and resorts. Instead, the company relies on a model that depends on hosts to rent out their homes and other properties. This strategy has proved highly successful because Airbnb does not have to take on the costs and risks associated with owning property. Ultimately, this makes depreciation and amortization a fairly negligible factor in profitability for the company, giving it greater flexibility in its operations.

In addition, the management team confirmed that despite rumors, it has not seen evidence of a slowdown in the company. CEO Brian Chesky believes the company is uniquely positioned to survive an economic downturn.

This conviction is grounded in Airbnb's historical experience during the 2008 financial crisis, when many new hosts came on board to earn extra income. Chesky expects to see similar trends if we enter into another recession, with more hosts signing up and using Airbnb to keep the bills paid.

Not only is bringing on new hosts central to Airbnb's business model, but the company has also recently made improvements to its platform that should help hosts get even more out of their experience on the site. For example, AirCover, an insurance policy introduced last year, protects hosts and guests from unexpected negative experiences that are unfortunately common on platforms like Airbnb.

Furthermore, the launch of "categories," or customizable search filters for property type and location, gives hosts and guests more options when looking for accommodations within a particular range of amenities. Whether you're a homeowner interested in offering your place for rent or someone looking for short-term housing options during a difficult time, there are plenty of reasons why Airbnb could be attractive. With features like AirCover and customized categories search options, it seems clear that Airbnb is well-equipped to weather any economic storm ahead.

Takeaway

Despite recent market turbulence, I believe Airbnb remains a highly valuable long-term winner. While its fourth-quarter forecast may have been slightly below expectations, this is due to short-term economic factors rather than any signs of long-term weakness.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

