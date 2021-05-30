Airbnb: Great Business, But Valuation Is Sky-High

TipRanks
·3 min read

Airbnb (ABNB) is the largest online booking agency/network for temporary accommodations, and also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences.

The company boasts a network of over 4 million hosts across 220 countries and over 100,000 cities. It generates just over half of its revenues in North America, another 30% in EMEA, and the rest in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. (See Airbnb stock analysis on TipRanks)

The main value for ABNB comes from online transaction fees for bookings on its website, which are generated through its massive host network. Its competitive advantage stems from its wide array of attractive and reasonably priced accommodation offerings that make it the booking agency of choice for travelers. As more people use it to book accommodations, Airbnb's moat is further widened.

Pluses and Minuses

The company is expected to continue generating strong growth on the back of the re-opening of the global economy from the COVID-19 outbreak. It should also perform well in its markets outside of North America. In those areas, Airbnb controls much less market share, but it still has a significant presence and strong brand recognition.

That being said, the company also has numerous challenges to contend with.

First and foremost, it already faces significant competition from the well-entrenched hotel industry and other competing sites like VRBO. Additionally, sites like TripAdvisor (TRIP), the large online travel agencies, and even some of the tech mega caps like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOG) may decide to leverage their large troves of consumer data and existing customer networks within their own ecosystems to edge into Airbnb's market.

Any or all of these potential competitors mounting a major push into the space would compress margins significantly and put a major dent in ABNB’s growth and earnings potential.

Valuation Metrics

Despite these headwinds, ABNB still possesses a significant head start in the segment, giving it a significant edge to leverage in terms of industry-specific consumer data and network.

However, its valuation remains elevated. The forward EV/EBITDA is quite high at 109x and the company remains unprofitable on a net income basis. Analysts expect the company to generate $0.07 earnings-per-share in 2022, which would put the current share price at nearly 2,000 times 2022 earnings.

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, ABNB earns a Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on 12 Buy ratings, 16 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating in the past 3 months. Its average analyst price target of $174.08 puts the upside potential at 24%.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated
Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Summary and Conclusions

ABNB is facing significant headwinds right now, as it struggles to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic while also facing potential competition from several deep-pocketed heavyweight companies. As a result, the company’s growth could take a hit in the near future and underperform expectations.

Nonetheless, it still has a lot going for it with a significant head start in industry-specific consumer data collection and network effect. Furthermore, it already has a foothold in countries across the globe and millions of loyal customers and hosts. Those users are already familiar with and loyal to Airbnb's platform and style, making them less likely to switch to a competitor.

Overall, the business is likely to continue growing and analysts remain bullish on the shares here.

At the same time, given the potential for reduced profit margins due to growing competition and the elevated valuation multiples at current prices, the stock could face significant downside if it fails to live up to lofty growth expectations.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Samuel Smith had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

Recommended Stories

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    Change is inevitable. The biggest stocks in the world by market cap will undoubtedly look a bit different in 14 years.

  • Stock Splits Are Back. So Is the Debate Over Whether They Matter

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits are back in vogue among big U.S. companies, reviving a debate about whether the practice that had fallen out of favor for years is worth the fuss.Last week, Nvidia Corp. became the eighth company in the S&P 500 Index to announce a split in the past year, joining big names like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. That’s the most over a comparable period in six years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The surge in splits comes amid a rally that’s pushed share prices of almost 600 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index above $100. Yet that has done little to settle the age-old-argument among investors about whether such stock-price engineering has any bearing on performance. In fact, recent developments such as soaring retail trading and fractional share ownership have only heated things up.“Arithmetically, there’s no merit to the notion that stock splits work,” said Mark Lehmann, chief executive officer of JMP Securities LLC. “But there is an optical hesitancy for certain stocks at certain prices and there is a segment of the investing public where that will never change.”The primary motivation cited by companies doing splits is simple: to make each share cheaper to buy. Nvidia, whose share price has more than quadrupled since the start of 2019 to reach almost $650, said in a statement announcing its 4-for-1 stock-split plan that its aim was to “make stock ownership more accessible to investors and employees.” A representative for the chipmaker declined to comment further.Once a reliable hallmark of bull-market exuberance, the practice had until recently fallen out of favor. In 2006 and 2007, when stocks were again setting records, there were 47 splits in the S&P 500. Three companies -- Nvidia, Paccar Inc. and Cummins Inc. -- even split twice. In 2019, there were only two.For Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, it’s harder to make the case for splitting a stock these days because of the rise of commission-free trading and brokerages offering fractional shares. Those developments “have largely rendered irrelevant the dollar value of a company’s share price,” he said in an interview.Brokerages like Robinhood now let investors buy a slice of a share for as little as $1 rather than forking over, say, more than $2,300 for a single share of Google-parent Alphabet Inc.Limited Benefits A look at the data backs up the case against splits providing long-term benefits to stock performance. The shares of companies that have split outperformed the S&P 500 on average in four of the last five years in the year the split was announced, according to Bloomberg data. The calendar year following the move, however, those same shares underperformed four of the five years.The recent rash of stock splits has sparked speculation that other large technology companies like Amazon.com Inc. that boast four-digit share prices may be next. Amazon split its stock three times in 1998 and 1999 and hasn’t done one since. Shares of the e-commerce giant trade around $3,200 and have gained more than 5,000% since its last split.Regardless of what the historical-performance record shows, the surge in retail trading over the past year may be altering the calculus for companies when it comes to evaluating splits.U.S. retail investors are now second in share trading only to market makers and independent high-frequency traders, according to Larry Tabb, director of market structure research at Bloomberg Intelligence. The retail segment is now larger than quantitative investors, hedge funds and traditional long-only participants, said Tabb.“A lot of investing is driven by psychology,” said Kevin Walkush, a portfolio manager with Jensen Investment Management. “Now, rather than a retail investor facing the challenge of buying a fractional share, a stock split means they can buy it outright. It just opens up the market that much more for retail investors.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A rogue killer drone 'hunted down' a human target without being instructed to, UN report says

    The KARGU-2, a deadly attack drone, autonomously attacked a human during a conflict in Libya, according to a UN report seen by the New Scientist.

  • Why a couple veteran PGA Tour rules officials decided to make Colonial their last ride

    Colonial proved to be the perfect spot for PGA Tour rules vetearns Slugger White and Mark Russell to ride off into the sunset

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Costco will welcome back a pre-pandemic favorite: food samples. What to know

    The warehouse chain ended sampling at the onset of the pandemic.

  • Idaho governor hits out at ‘abuse of power’ by lieutenant governor for her ban on mask mandates while he was away

    The governor likened the executive order to “tyranny”

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • China, U.S. can find common ground on tariff exclusions, Chinese think tank says

    The Biden administration is unlikely to remove tariffs on Chinese goods in the short term, but China and the United States might find a middle ground by increasing tariff exclusions as a way to reduce tensions, a Chinese think-tank said. With even free trade advocates in the U.S. lobbying that Washington should use tariff cuts as a tool for new trade negotiations with China, tariffs are likely to remain in place, said a report from China Finance 40 forum (CF40) on Saturday, a economic and finance think tank with members from regulators, academia and financial institutions.

  • Matthew Stafford under (surprising) center during Rams voluntary workout

    Rams coach Sean McVay was happy with the rapport of new quarterback Matthew Stafford and center Austin Corbett, who has been moved over from starting guard ... for now.

  • The bodies of 215 children have been found buried at a former Canadian school for Indigenous people

    The chief of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation called the discovery an "unspeakable loss." Some children were as young as 3 years old.

  • French policewoman stabbed by ex-prisoner on watch list

    The victim was seriously wounded but expected to survive, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.The assailant had been released from prison in March following an eight-year sentence for violent crime and was on a security services register for individuals who might pose a terrorism risk."He was flagged in 2016 for a strict practice of Islam, for radicalization," Darmanin told reporters after visiting the police station in Chapelle-sur-Erdre, near Nantes, where the attack occurred.Darmanin said the suspect in Friday's assault had been diagnosed as severely schizophrenic and was under medical treatment following his release from prison.

  • Soccer fans party in Porto before Champions League final

    Thousands of English fans have travelled to Porto to see Saturday's match without restrictions of movement once arriving in the city.A last-minute decision to relax COVID-19 safety rules for the soccer final has angered residents of the Portuguese city.European soccer governing body UEFA moved the final between the two English clubs from Istanbul to Porto to allow English fans to travel to the match under COVID-19 restrictions.Some Porto residents fear a spike in infections because of the highly contagious coronavirus variant spreading in parts of England after first being identified in India.

  • Samuel Cassidy: San Jose shooter appeared in court a decade ago accused of domestic violence and rape

    Former girlfriend of mass killer told court he suffered ‘mood swings as a result of bipolar disorder’

  • What’s open, closed on Memorial Day? A lot more’s open than last year in the midst of COVID

    Memorial Day weekend will be returning to some form of normalcy this year.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Here are the 6 GOP senators who voted to support the January 6 commission

    The Senate voted 54-35 to block the creation of a January 6 commission. The bill did not win enough Republican support to move forward.