Airbnb host emails fake police report to get money for deep cleaning service, Newnan police say

An Airbnb host is facing multiple charges after allegedly submitting a complaint with a fake police report.

The incident occurred at the home at 11 Melson Street in Newnan.

Newnan Police said the property was previously owned by Airbnb host Katherine Jensen.

The police department said they received an email from one of Jensen’s Airbnb guests who stated that Jensen tried to submit a complaint to Airbnb and included a fake police report.

Officers said Jensen also sent Airbnb a fake cleaning invoice to get reimbursement for a deep clean from a separate guest/victim.

Authorities arrested Jensen on June 6, 2023, and charged her with two counts of forgery in the second degree, theft by deception, and criminal attempt at theft by deception.

She was booked into the Coweta County Jail but is currently released on bail.

Newnan officials said this is an active investigation with more charges possible as detectives seek to get more information from Airbnb to identify more potential victims.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Airbnb for comment, but has not yet heard back.

If you or someone you know stayed at this Airbnb, and believe you may be a victim, contact the Newnan Police Department at 770-254-2355.

