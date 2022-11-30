Airbnb launches service allowing American renters to host apartments

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Airbnb logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Airbnb Inc said on Wednesday it is introducing a new listing service in the United States that will help renters find an apartment where they can host part-time.

The move comes at a time when people are looking to earn additional income as higher food, transportation and housing expenses continue to squeeze household budgets, deepening the cost-of-living crisis in the country.

"As the cost of living continues to rise, renters can use the extra income earned by hosting part-time on Airbnb to contribute to their rent, save for a home, or pay for other living expenses," Airbnb co-founder Nathan Blecharzyck said.

The short-term rental firm has partnered with more than 175 buildings in 25+ cities across the United States, the company said in a blogpost.

The latest service will feature buildings managed by Equity Residential, Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC and 10 other companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing the company.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the tie-ups.

Landlords who partner with the new listing service will get a share of the total booking revenue from Airbnb sublets - 20% in most cases, the WSJ report added.

Renters have hosted on average nine nights per month and earned on average $900, Airbnb said.

Earlier this month, the company said it had recorded a "disproportionate" 31% rise in single-room listings on its platform in the third quarter, as more people sought extra income.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recommended Stories

  • UN treaty 'must tackle production of problematic plastics'

    STORY: Studies have shown that plastics output must be curbed to rein in skyrocketing plastic pollution, which is clogging waterways, despoiling oceans and killing wildlife. But such measures had been expected to face resistance from countries like Japan that are major producers of the petrochemicals in plastic.The first round of treaty negotiations is taking place this week in Uruguay, with the agreement - described by the U.N. as the most significant green deal since the Paris climate accord - expected to be finalised by 2024."We need to look at the production side of plastics if those (plastics) are unnecessary or there are environmentally friendly alternatives," Hiroshi Ono said, speaking during a panel discussion for the Reuters NEXT conference.

  • Futures rise as focus turns to Powell speech

    U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday, with those of the Nasdaq rising the most on gains in Tesla shares, while investors treaded cautiously ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in day. Powell's speech will be closely watched for signs of a slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes by the central bank as well as to assess the general health of the U.S. economy. "Fed Chair Powell is speaking, but past comments have done little other than chant 'hike, hike, hike'," said Paul Donovan, chief economist, UBS Global Wealth Management.

  • US joins protests over arrest of Cambodian labor leader

    The United States has joined local human rights groups in Cambodia in calling for the release of a labor union leader who was involved in a year-long protest at a casino and arrested last week upon her return from a trip abroad. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the United States was “deeply concerned” by the arrest of Chhim Sithar and urged that charges against her and other detained trade unionists for “exercising their rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly” be dropped. The statement Wednesday also called for the release of U.S. citizen Theary Seng, convicted and jailed in a separate political case.

  • Bears land top defensive talent with 2nd overall pick in new 2023 mock draft

    The Bears currently have the No. 2 overall draft pick, which gives them no shortage of options (including landing a top defensive talent).

  • Bob Iger Outlined His Plan for Disney. Then More Bad News Hit.

    Disney’s Shanghai theme park resort was closed Tuesday as China bids to tackle record daily Covid-19 cases.

  • My husband and I quit our jobs in Miami to secretly travel the world while working remotely. It's allowed us to pay off debt and improve our quality of life.

    A married couple in their thirties quit their Miami-based jobs, accepted remote positions, and now secretly live in South America — here's how.

  • Carnival Cruise Line Shares News on Muster Drill, Smoking Policy

    The cruise line has fended off complaints from smokers and has answered rumors about its onboard policies.

  • Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane 'with their guns'

    Cory Lee of Georgia shared an incident that occurred on Nov. 13 when a Delta flight crew asked him to exit the aircraft before his wheelchair was brought to the door of the plane.

  • This Wisconsin town was ranked the coziest in America

    Weather, food and activities were considered when ranking 170 towns across America.

  • This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork

    The property includes a wine cellar, a theater, a gym and a spa—plus your own automotive gallery.

  • Disney patents new ride track system technology

    The Walt Disney Co.'s latest ride patent looks at how to add a new level of surprise to the theme park experience. The patent, "Park Ride with Drop Swing Propulsion," describes a system where a ride track can be transferred from an elevated track to a lower track with the ride vehicle on it, where the ride can continue on the new track system. "The new park ride design is particularly well suited for use in roller coasters, water rides and the like in which vehicles are configured to ride or roll, at least a portion of the time, upon a track," added the patent.

  • Frontier Airlines Just Made a Move People Will Hate

    Frontier Airlines has had a rough 2022. It introduced a perk where members of Frontier's Miles loyalty program who purchased two round-trip tickets were eligible for a bonus of 20,000 miles for a maximum of 100,000 bonus miles, and also introduced a number of new international routes, including flights to the Bahamas, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger stands pat on hiring freeze plans, shares little on Lake Nona plans

    The Walt Disney Co.'s new (returning) CEO Bob Iger, during an employee town hall on Nov. 28, shed little light on the status of a hiring freeze and possible job cuts plan introduced by former CEO Bob Chapek. Among other things, the discussion tackled possible theme park changes and the company's major Lake Nona project in Orlando. The event, which was closed off to the public, reportedly tackled questions from Disney's workforce including the hiring freeze, some company strategy and more, said CNBC and Disney insiders following the event.

  • Cat Caught By TSA After Sneaking Into Luggage Had a Happy Thanksgiving

    Here at Jalopnik, we bring you only the hardest hitting news in automotive and transportation culture. And when there is a cat involved, well, it’s all hands on deck, stop the presses. We brought you the tale of a cute little feline stowaway last week, caught hiding in a checked bag by Transportation Security Agents at JFK Airport on November 16. Here’s the nail-biting update you’ve all been waiting for: The cat’s name is Smells, and he had an excellent Thanksgiving at home in Brooklyn with his

  • Ready to hike to Hawksbill Crag in Arkansas? Here are 6 things to know before you go

    Day hiking as well as camping is allowed and you can bring along your leashed pets while hiking on the less than 3-mile round trip trail.

  • 5 Overrated Places To Retire — and Where You Should Go Instead

    If you've been saving for retirement and your date is drawing near, where you take your nest egg will determine how well you live off of it. The country's most popular retirement destinations are...

  • Travelers Call This Samsonite Suitcase the ‘Best Underseat Carry-on’ — and It’s on Sale for a Few More Hours

    You’ll audibly gasp at how much you can fit inside, and you can get it for 30 percent off before the Cyber sale ends tonight.

  • Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise delayed a day due to Wonder of the Seas diversion

    The Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise, scheduled to sail Sunday, will be delayed one day due to a delay in the cruise ship's arrival.

  • Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top public and private courses in South Carolina

    Which layouts top the public-access and private course rankings in South Carolina?

  • Dallas-based regional carrier JSX expands partnership with United Airlines

    Travelers looking to fly on Dallas-based JSX's regional jets can now book their flight through United Airlines after the carriers expanded upon a partnership they entered into earlier this year. JSX started partnering with United (Nasdaq: UAL) in March by creating a new private aviation track for students in the Chicago-based carrier's Aviate pilot career development program. The companies then expanded the partnership in June to allow members of the United MileagePlus awards program to earn miles on JSX flights.