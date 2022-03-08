Airbnb partners with UN to shelter up to 1,000 Ukraine refugees

Airbnb has announced its partnered with the United Nations to provide free short-term housing in Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to refugees fleeing Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: Upwards of 2 million people from more than 100 countries have fled Ukraine in what's emerged as the gravest refugee crisis Europe has faced since World War II.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Airbnb.org and the International Organization for Migration have committed to provide shelter to up to 100,000 refugees trying to escape Ukraine amidst Moscow's prolonged bombardment of the country.

What they're saying: “We are grateful for the continued generosity of the Airbnb community, who have opened their homes to refugees or have donated to Airbnb.org's efforts," Joe Gebbia, Airbnb's co-founder said.

"If you have space to host, please consider helping Airbnb.org and IOM in offering temporary housing to those in need fleeing Ukraine.”

Gebbia described the unfolding situation in Ukraine as the "largest humanitarian crises of our lifetime."

"Many will need a safe space to process the events of the last few days and to rest their weary hearts," said Amy Pope, the deputy director general for the International Organization for Migration.

To date, at least 15,000 hosts have signed up to offer their homes for free or at a discount rate across the globe, the company said.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.