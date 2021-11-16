An Airbnb party host in Broward asked a guest to leave — he’s now charged with murder

The host of a Friday night party at an Airbnb told a guest to leave after an argument, police say, then he shot at the car taking the guest from the party — killing someone else in the car.

Oscar Suarez, Jr., 27, sits in Broward County Main Jail charged with first degree murder.

According to the probable cause affidavit by Miramar police, this all happened around 1:55 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say ShotSpotter alerted them to a shot fired at 8660 Wilshire Dr. and Broward County dispatch alerted them to a crash with a shot driver at Miramar Parkway and Canal Road, about a half mile south of the Wilshire Drive address.

Police found a party at the Wilshire Drive house, which is on the corner of Wilshire Drive and Canal Road. Once they reached the owner by phone, she told them she used it as an Airbnb rental. Suarez wasn’t the person renting the home, but was the one hosting the party, according to some people in the car.

The affidavit says witnesses told police that Suarez got into an argument with a guest and asked that guest to leave. After six people piled into a white 2015 Infiniti, the driver began repeatedly revving the engine as Suarez told the driver to stop. When the driver pulled out, several witnesses noted, Suarez hurled something at the car.

The Infiniti headed north on Canal Road, but that dead ends. So, the driver had to swing around and go south on Canal Road, past the house. Meanwhile, a witness said Suarez went to a car parked in front of the house and grabbed a gun. Another witness said the handgun had a light attached and Suarez ran out into the street, pointed it at the Infiniti with “Do that s--- again!”

Witnesses said Suarez fired at the car as it passed.

The bullet went through the left rear passenger window and hit the driver in the back of the head, according to the Miramar police crime scene unit.

Ring camera video, the affidavit says, shows Suarez returning to the house with the butt of a gun protruding from his right front pants pocket. As he enters the house, a female voice asks “Why do you have a gun?”