Airbnb predicts 'significant' travel rebound

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Florida tourists in masks biking
Florida tourists in masks biking

Online booking platform Airbnb has said it is preparing for a "significant" travel rebound as the world emerges from coronavirus lockdowns.

However the company said it was still "too early" to predict how the business would fare this year.

The company's revenue dropped 30% last year to $3.4bn (£2.4bn), as Covid-19 restrictions kept many from travelling.

That was better than many other travel companies, as people took to their cars for longer stays in private homes.

The firm said it has already seen a smaller decline in travel this year than in the last three months of 2020, when revenue was down 22% year-on-year at $859m. That was better than many analysts had expected, given the resurgence of Covid cases and fresh lockdown restrictions in many areas.

"Travel is coming back and we are laser-focused on preparing for the travel rebound," its chief executive Brian Chesky said.

Mr Chesky said he expected new travel preferences to emerge from the pandemic that will benefit his company.

He said the firm is optimistic that staying in private homes will appeal to people travelling to see family and friends. Remote working patterns will also allow people to take more frequent weekend trips - or even spend several months away from home, he suggested.

"We've seen a number of new use cases," he said. "We don't think we're ever going to go back to travel in 2019. It's going to change and it's going to be different."

However, Airbnb also warned that it still had "limited visibility for growth trends in 2021 given the difficulty in determining the pace of vaccine rollouts and the related impact on willingness to travel".

"We are not providing an outlook for the rest of 2021 at this time," it said in its first financial update for investors since its public listing in December.

Airbnb, which is active in more than 220 countries, said people around the world are travelling more domestically during the pandemic - but not enough to make up for the loss of business from international tourism.

Undated handout image of Airbnb Founders: Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk, Joe Gebbia
Airbnb was founded by Nathan Blecharczyk, Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia when they were in their 20s

Its business in Europe, which is fuelled by cross-border travel, was the hardest hit region in 2020, especially the UK, Germany and Italy. North America was the most stable.

Overall the firm lost $4.6bn last year, including $3.9bn in the last three months of the year, when it was hit with high costs connected with its stock market debut.

A recent survey conducted for the company in the US found that more than half of about 1,000 respondents had already booked or were planning to travel this year.

On a call with analysts, the firm faced some questions about its relationships with hosts, which has been strained this year partly due to financial losses suffered after cancellations.

But Angelo Zino, an equity analyst at CFRA, said he expected revenue to come "roaring back" as vaccines become widely distributed in the US and Europe by the summer, "reflecting the enormous amount of pent-up demand in the ecosystem".

"We believe Airbnb's business model and growth opportunities are highly attractive and struggle to find a better way to play the travel space," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb Reports Big Loss But Quarterly Revenue Beats Expectations

    Airbnb reported fourth-quarter results late Thursday that showed a big loss but with better-than-expected revenue. Tt reported a loss of 3.89 billion. Airbnb stock was trading flat.

  • Why Booking Holdings Stock Was Sliding Today

    Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) were pulling back Thursday after the world's largest online travel agency reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday night. As of 1:55 p.m. EST, Booking Holdings' share price was down by 5.9%. Booking Holdings, which also owns Priceline, Kayak, and numerous other online travel agency brands, saw business continue to plunge in the fourth quarter -- an expected result given the challenges of the pandemic.

  • Lilly Pulitzer Unveils Print for Charity

    Sales of pieces with the pink, white and aqua golf motif benefit the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

  • Airbnb Beats Estimates in Debut Earnings, Looks Forward to 2021 ‘Travel Rebound’

    Airbnb reported its debut earnings, after going public on December 10, and beat revenue estimates, reporting $858 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, despite the woes the travel and hospitality...

  • DoorDash sees food orders declining in second half; shares fall 12%

    San Francisco-based DoorDash's shares fell 12% in extended trading after it posted a bigger quarterly loss in its first results as a public company following its blockbuster initial public offering last year. The company, which rivals Uber Eats, GrubHub Inc and Postmates Inc, saw sales boom as consumers heavily depended on ordering in due to government-ordered restrictions and fearing they would contract the coronavirus. DoorDash's growth during the pandemic implies consumers are willing to spend a few extra dollars for the convenience.

  • Airbnb, DoorDash Set to Report First Results as Covid Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. and DoorDash Inc. are set to report their first financial results as publicly traded companies Thursday, offering investors a glimpse of how their businesses fared during the last quarter of 2020 when Covid-19 cases were surging again.While the fourth-quarter numbers will be important for investors to gauge how the two are managing their operations, what they’ll really be looking for are comments about the future, when coronavirus lockdowns ease, vaccines become more widespread and people begin traveling and going to restaurants again. Airbnb is expected to benefit from the waning days of the pandemic as people venture further from home while DoorDash has seen a boom from more delivery orders while people ordered in.The two companies, which debuted on the stock market a day apart in December, have both seen their shares gain significantly since their highly publicized listings. Home-rental site Airbnb is the top-performing IPO in the past 12 months, excluding foreign companies and listings that raised below $1 billion. Its stock is up 173%, while food delivery service DoorDash ranks among the top-10 and its shares are up 69% from the debut.Those trajectories could see some turbulence in the coming days, even if the results are good. The reports might trigger early expirations for both companies’ six-month lockup periods that would release millions of shares from selling restrictions in the beginning of March.The quarterly reports, and commentary, will serve as a key test for the run-up in shares. Airbnb is expected to report revenue of $747 million for the period, and an adjusted loss of $3.09 billion, or $9.66 per share, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. DoorDash is seen reporting revenue of $926.7 million and an adjusted loss of $265.3 million, or 80 cents a share.Airbnb shares fell as much as 10% on Thursday, while DoorDash shares dropped as much as 6.5%. The S&P 500 Index tumbled as much as 2.6%.San Francisco-based Airbnb was among the hardest-hit companies of the pandemic and almost shelved its IPO plans as travel shut down nearly a year ago. By April, room bookings and experiences had plunged 72%. Airbnb rolled out a blanket refund policy and doled out more than $1 billion in cancellation fees. But by the summer, Airbnb was seeing signs of a rebound as people ventured out of cramped apartments and took advantage of work-from-home policies to rent homes near the beach or mountains. The company has said it anticipates a regional travel boom in 2021 as people take trips more within driving distance and explore more rural areas rather than the crowded tourist hotspots of the before-Covid era.Exactly when people will feel ready to travel is hard to predict but vaccine distribution will play a large role in determining traveler behavior, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in an interview in January. People “want to travel to places that are private -- not around a lot of people -- or, in cities and communities where most people have been vaccinated.”Loop Capital Markets is optimistic about Airbnb’s results. Analyst Rob Sanderson upgraded the stock on Feb. 21, saying he anticipates the company will top consensus estimates by a significant margin.Truist Securities said a strong fourth-quarter performance from Expedia Group Inc.’s home-rental unit Vrbo signals significant demand for alternative lodging. However, analyst Naved Khan cautioned that a resurgence in Covid-19 cases late last year and ensuing lockdowns, particularly in Europe, will weigh on fourth-quarter and first-quarter results.Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion anticipates the reaction in Airbnb shares will hinge on any 2021 guidance, as well as revenue and new host growth amid the pandemic.While Airbnb suffered from the pandemic initially, DoorDash seized on the boom in demand for delivered meals in 2020. The company, also based in San Francisco, expanded its market share to surpass 50% of the U.S. last month, up from 35% in January 2020, according to data from Edison Trends. A strong presence in the suburbs helped DoorDash weather the lockdowns, as many Americans fled from cities.With 5 million subscribers to DashPass, a delivery subscription service, DoorDash may have a better revenue stream than some of its competitors as Covid-19 restrictions fade in the U.S., said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Martino.Investors will be looking at order totals in DoorDash’s report as signs of continued robust demand. Analysts expect total orders of $253.7 million and marketplace gross order value of $7.67 billion for the fourth quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Martino also said investors will be listening for details on DoorDash’s plans for expansion into new markets, noting that competitor Uber Technologies Inc. recently agreed to acquire alcohol delivery startup Drizly Inc.Lockups to liftSwings in Airbnb and DoorDash share prices could extend beyond the companies’ reports as lockup periods for both stocks may expire early next month.“We see potential for near-term volatility ahead given a large lockup release shortly after the company reports results, which would meaningfully increase supply of shares in the market,” Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley said in reference to DoorDash.Loop’s Sanderson cautions Airbnb shares could face selling pressure into lockup expirations. He compared the trading dynamics for Airbnb to those experienced by another 2020 IPO darling, Snowflake Inc., which rose through its initial quarterly report, only to moderate after lockup expirations.Representatives for Airbnb and DoorDash declined to comment on the lockup expirations.(Updates share moves and chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • First Solar Quarterly Earnings Miss But Outlook Is Above Expectations

    First Solar reported quarterly results late Thursday that fell below expectations but provided a first-quarter outlook above estimates, for the solar power company. First Solar stock dipped.

  • Salesforce Falls as Sales Growth Rate Fails to Satisfy Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. reported sales increased 20% in the fiscal fourth quarter, the same year-over-year gains as in the previous period, disappointing investors who were looking for growth to accelerate. Shares dropped about 4% in extended trading.Still, the company gave a revenue forecast for the current period that exceeded analysts’ estimates, suggesting customers have begun spending more on its software after slowdowns fueled by the pandemic.Sales were $5.82 billion in the period ended Jan. 31. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.04 a share. That compared with analysts’ average projections of $5.68 billion and 75 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Salesforce doesn’t look like it accelerating the business in Q4,” said Pat Walravens, an analyst at JMP Securities. Revenue from clients in Europe increased 20% -- a decline from a 26% gain in the third quarter. Bookings also were flat, he said. “Investors would have hoped we would see an acceleration in those growth measures.”Salesforce is in the process of buying Slack Technologies Inc., the latest acquisition designed to fuel continued sales growth -- the company aims to top 25% a year. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff has orchestrated more than 60 acquisitions in 22 years, taking his company from dot-com era upstart to a titan of cloud computing. Prior to the release of the results, Walravens said demand was starting to recover from the pandemic, which should help Salesforce. The forecast may indicate that improvement, even if last quarter’s results were less than some investors anticipated.The company reported sales of $5.82 billion in the period ended Jan. 31. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.04 a share. That compared with analysts’ average projections of $5.68 billion and 75 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Revenue will be as much as $5.89 billion in the period ending in April, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $5.72 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, will be 88 to 89 cents. Analysts projected 76 cents.The company projected annual profit, excluding some items, of as much as $3.41 a share. Analysts, on average, projected $3.51.“At the macro level we are finally coming out of this horrible pandemic situation,” Walravens said. “That means that a lot of companies that have been under pressure should be starting to see bluer skies and should be hiring salespeople and should be investing in their sales and marketing functions.”The shares fell to a low of $220 in extended trading after closing at $231.08 in New York. The stock has gained 3.8% this year.Slack, in preliminary results, said sales in the fourth quarter were $250.6 million. Analysts, on average, estimated $240.8 million. The enterprise chat app maker said it added 14,000 paying customers, a 180% increase over a year ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fortescue apologises for clearing land on Aboriginal sacred site

    Australia's Fortescue Metals Group has apologised to an Aboriginal group for clearing land on a heritage site while flouting a government condition for representatives of the community to be present when the damage took place. It is the week's second such incident, despite pressure on Australian iron ore miners to show they have improved practices to manage important sites after Rio Tinto destroyed two sacred rock shelters for a mine expansion last May. Fortescue had state government permission to clear the land in the Weelamurra Creek area registered as sacred to the Wintawari Guruma people, on condition that community elders were present to perform salvage and cultural rites, four documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

  • Biggest Contract Busts in NBA History

    These players didn't live up to the big money they were paid.

  • How Measuring and Reducing Emissions Has Become Its Own Business

    (Bloomberg) -- A new startup run by former employees of the payment processor Stripe Inc. will help companies analyze the full range of their carbon emissions and figure out the best way to reduce and offset them.Watershed Technology Inc., which said Wednesday it has raised funding from Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Laurene Powell Jobs, has built a software tool that lets customers such as mobile payment firm Square Inc., e-commerce platform Shopify Inc., and salad chain Sweetgreen Inc. make sense of their own and their suppliers’ emissions. It also shows companies which decisions they could make to most drastically change their carbon footprint.Watershed and its customers are part of a growing movement of companies realizing that fighting climate change needs to be a fundamental part of their long-term business plan. BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest shareholder, warned last week that it could vote against directors who don’t present strong plans to lessen their environmental impact.Christian Anderson, Watershed’s chief executive officer, said that “old-world” companies often have climate programs that are “bolted on to the business rather than being core to the operation — so we’re going to do exactly what we were going to do anyway and buy offsets.” But the market is going through “an inflection moment,” he said. “You’ve got this generation of fast-growing companies that are coming to climate for the first time as a corporate imperative and want to do something very ambitious on it.”Watershed helps companies assess more than just their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions — direct emissions from a company and emissions from the energy a company buys, like electricity to power its offices. It also helps companies understand their sprawling Scope 3 emissions, which includes the impact of their supply chain and customers’ use of their products and can often make up the majority of a carbon footprint.“You have to collect all this data,” said Taylor Francis, Watershed’s president and another co-founder. “Sweetgreen’s carbon footprint is in their supply chain.” Restaurants know which lettuce farms have better quality and prices. But it’s much harder to know which ones are low carbon. “The climate solution is locked in all this complexity,” Francis said. “We’re trying to give them the keys and the tools to work through that.”Watershed’s tool has three goals: Let companies measure their impact, make plans to reduce it, and make reports on progress. Shopify used it last year to assess how its workforce, suddenly all working from home, would change its emissions. And they also were able to analyze choices beyond their own, such as different shipping methods used by stores on their platform. At Square, analyzing Scope 3 emissions meant looking at the carbon intensity of its suppliers — in this case, Bitcoin miners. Square doesn’t mine the cryptocurrency itself, but it buys lots of it from miners, and pledged $10 million last year to support cleaner energy initiatives for Bitcoin alongside a goal to hit net zero carbon by 2030.Sweetgreen already uses its menu to feature unusual but environmentally restorative ingredients such as kelp, clover and sorghum. But they wanted better data to make their menus even lower carbon, so Sweetgreen’s suppliers filled out forms to tell Watershed more details about their farms. Watershed’s co-founders get particularly excited talking about the far-flung web of emissions numbers behind a single salad. “A typical cheese supplier doesn’t know what their carbon footprint is,” said Francis. “But they do know if they have a methane digester, what type of feed do they use, how do they get it from their suppliers.” (Anderson added: “There is so much data in that salad!”)Collecting new, more granular data meant Sweetgreen, when choosing a feta provider, could pick between two that seem the same but have drastically different footprints, or encourage some partners to make investments in their farms to reduce their impact. “The biggest differentiator here is we were using actual emission numbers from actual suppliers, not just estimates or averages,” said Sweetgreen co-founder Nicolas Jammet. Sweetgreen has pledged to cut emissions per dollar of revenue in half from today’s levels by 2027. And Jammet sees benefits extending beyond his own business. “Ultimately what’s exciting is that when we work with suppliers to upgrade the way they make food, it doesn’t affect just the food they sell to Sweetgreen — it affects all the food they sell,” he said.Watershed’s three co-founders weren’t originally hired at Stripe to work on climate; they worked on engineering and built various products for Stripe customers. But in 2019, Stripe’s co-founders, John and Patrick Collison, became interested in how Stripe, which was valued around that time at $35 billion, could help fight climate change, particularly by being an early customer for fledgling climate-related technologies. They turned to Anderson and asked him to figure out what Stripe could do.Anderson consulted with academics and climate experts and came back with a proposal, which Stripe announced in August 2019: The San Francisco-based company would commit to spending at least $1 million a year on carbon sequestration, something few other companies had done.That pledge prompted some of Stripe’s peers — other tech companies who wanted to use their money to help fight climate change — to reach out to Anderson and ask how he had approached the proposal. In those conversations, Anderson realized these companies shared a broader problem: Before they could shrink their carbon footprint, they needed better tools to measure it. He started talking to two of his former co-workers, Francis and to their third co-founder Avi Itskovich, both of whom had left Stripe earlier that year. In September, Anderson quit Stripe and the three of them started Watershed.As is common in Silicon Valley’s clubby world, Stripe became one of Watershed’s first customers, and the Collison brothers became early investors. So did John Doerr and Michael Moritz, who share a friendly rivalry as chairman and partner of their respective venture capital firms, Kleiner Perkins and Sequoia Capital. Watershed declined to say how much the company had raised. Both Moritz and Doerr joined Watershed’s board. Doerr and his firm have had a decades-long history of funding climate-related companies, with mixed financial results. Moritz, on the other hand, said his firm avoided green tech investments in the “huge frenzy” in the early 2000s because he thought they weren’t a good fit for venture financing. “I don’t mean to pound our chest about it,” he said. “It was the right thing to do to allow others to lose money in that particular phase of climate investing.”Moritz is writing a check now because Watershed is selling enterprise subscription software, not expensive equipment that needs to be approved by a utility or by regulators. “We’ve always been very careful not to confuse noble crusades with solid investments,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finally Admits Gravity Exists

    The British pound reached towards the 1.42 level during the trading session on Wednesday but then fell rather hard as yields in the United States spike.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Lawmakers Question Minimum Wage Hike as Relief Bill Moves Forward

    As the public waits on a third stimulus check, some lawmakers are voicing opposition to a key portion of the bill that would allow for those payments.

  • Engine failure on a Boeing 777 plane this weekend turned out OK. Here's why

    Engine failures on commercial planes happen with some frequency. Modern jets are designed to fly safely for a while even after one engine quits.

  • AT&T to Spin Off Long-Suffering DirecTV in Deal With TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. will offload its DirecTV operations in a deal with private equity firm TPG that values the business at about $16 billion, a fraction of what the telecom giant paid for the satellite-TV company in 2015.As part of the agreement, a joint venture with TPG will run DirecTV and AT&T’s other pay-TV operations, according to a statement Thursday. AT&T will get $7.6 billion in cash from the transaction, with the new DirecTV taking on $5.8 billion in committed debt financing.TPG is acquiring a 30% stake in the business, leaving AT&T with 70% of the new entity. A key benefit for the phone company will be the removal of the long-struggling DirecTV from its books, though the transaction doesn’t include Latin America operations.With the sale, AT&T is taking a big step toward becoming a smaller, modern communications and media company. It also helps the carrier balance competing cash demands -- for 5G networks, film and TV programming production, dividends of almost $15 billion a year and interest on nearly $154 billion in long-term debt.Acquiring DirecTV six years ago for $48 billion allowed AT&T to become the largest pay-TV provider in the U.S. But it also made it the biggest victim of cord cutting that swept the industry, with customers jettisoning pay-TV packages in favor of streaming services.Since buying DirecTV, AT&T has lost almost 9 million TV subscribers -- or more than a third of the 25.4 million customers it had six years ago. To account for the lower value of its TV business, the company took a $15.5 billion impairment charge last quarter.The board of the new DirecTV will have two representatives apiece from AT&T and TPG, as well as a fifth seat for the chief executive officer. Bill Morrow, currently CEO of AT&T’s U.S. video unit, is expected to take that role when the transaction is completed.The deal provides cash to pay for AT&T’s 5G wireless expansion, including the billions of dollars worth of airwaves the company is expected to buy at a federal auction.With a smaller stake in DirecTV, AT&T can pursue what it calls an inevitable combination with rival satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp. at some point in the future. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.AT&T CEO John Stankey has been cleaning house at the sprawling telecom titan, cutting staff and selling underperforming assets. During a January earnings call, Stankey said his priority is to increase subscribers to HBO Max, the company’s $15-a-month streaming service, as well as add lucrative wireless customers. For the third part of his three-pronged plan, Stankey said AT&T would connect 2 million more homes to fiber-optic cable by year-end.As part of its belt-tightening efforts, AT&T agreed in December to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to Sony Corp.’s Funimation Global Group for $1.18 billion.“This agreement aligns with our investment and operational focus on connectivity and content, and the strategic businesses that are key to growing our customer relationships across 5G wireless, fiber and HBO Max,” Stankey said on Thursday.(Updates with CEO of new business in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A new lawsuit says your auto insurer owes you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    Class action lawsuits contend insurers are unfairly profiting from emptier roads.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Final Financial Disclosures Show Where They Made Their Money

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have filed their final financial disclosure forms (known as OGE 278e), covering their non-governmental income for 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021. Both give a...

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.