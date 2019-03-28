Airbnb reaches half a billion reservations from travelers

Since its launch in 2007, the US giant of accommodation rental between individuals claims to have reached half a billion travelers, it reported in a release that profiles its members.

Airbnb is now active in 191 countries and over 81,000 cities worldwide. Travelers can choose from some six million residences, ranging from everyday homes to yurts, treehouses or cabins on a boat. There are even over 4,000 castles.

In its report, the platform says that over 75 cities around the world have welcomed at least a million travelers thanks to its portfolio, including Auckland in New Zealand, Mexico City in Mexico, Cape Town in South Africa, Havana in Cuba, Split in Croatia, Chongqing in China and Pusan in South Korea. Meanwhile American hosts have handed over their keys to travelers from almost every country in the world.

Since the launch of its business model, the US company has helped people who host travelers to earn 65 billion dollars. Over half of hosts are women, and a million are aged over 50.

Travelers generally find their stays satisfactory. On average, they rate their accommodation at 4.7 out of 5.