It's sometimes said that uninvited guests are most welcome when they leave, but Brentwood resident Sascha Jovanovic wouldn't know from personal experience. Instead, as he detailed to the Los Angeles Times, a one-time Airbnb tenant has remained on his property for over a year, refusing to either leave or pay. "When Elizabeth Hirschhorn’s Airbnb stay ended in April 2022, she simply didn’t move out. She’s been living there rent-free ever since, and she refused to budge unless Jovanovic paid her a relocation fee of $100,000," the Times reports. Hirschhorn's attorney told the Times that "she was not required to pay rent because the city had never approved the unit for occupancy and that its shower was constructed without a permit." KTLA's Shelby Nelson reports on October 5, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/airbnb-renter-stays-at-brentwood-home-for-more-than-a-year-without-paying/

