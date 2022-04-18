Airbnb taking legal action against person who booked Pittsburgh home where mass shooting took place

Airbnb announced the company will be taking legal action against the person who booked the home on Pittsburgh’s North Side where a mass shooting took place on Easter Sunday.

Airbnb strictly bans parties and, in a statement, said they condemn the behavior alleged to have prompted the mass shooting.

The company said that, on top of the lifetime ban the renter faces, the company is planning to pursue affirmative legal action.

“We remain in close contact with the Pittsburgh Police Department, as well as Mayor Gainey’s staff, to support their investigations,” Airbnb said.

