Airboats collide in Florida, injuring 13 who were on Everglades tours

One of the two airboats involved in a crash on Aug. 14, 2023 that left 13 people injured.

Two airboats collided with each other on a lake in Florida, injuring 13 people.

The airboats crashed into one another on Monday at Wild Florida, a nature park that offers gator encounters, a safari and Everglade airboat tours. The park is in Kenansville on Lake Cypress, just south of Orlando.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, and the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit will be leading the investigation. Wild Florida has suspended all airboat activities until further notice in response to the incident.

Here’s what else we know so far:

When did the airboat crash occur?

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office first responded to the scene of the incident. The U.S. Coast Guard investigators arrived on the scene shortly after.

How many people were on the airboats?

According to the Coast Guard, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident, including 28 passengers and two captains.

It's unclear how many people were on each individual boat.

#USCG investigators from #PortCanaveral are responding to an incident on Cypress Lake in Kenansville, FL, involving two airboats colliding. Approximately 30 people were involved, and 13 injuries were reported. @MyFWC & @OsceolaSheriff were the responding agencies. pic.twitter.com/N9T2jszq9c — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 14, 2023

What is known about their injuries?

The extent of the injuries suffered by the 13 people are unknown, though the Coast Guard said there were no life-threatening injuries.

WFTV-TV in Orlando reported that two people were flown to HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and six people were taken there by ambulance. Three people were taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital and 17 people declined treatment.

Four people were taken to an Orlando Health facility and have already been released, WOFL-TV reported.

What is Wild Florida?

Wild Florida is a nature park on Lake Cypress south of Orlando and offers airboat tours, a safari drive-thru and animal encounters, its website says.

Wild Florida is on a mission to "provide an unforgettable Everglades experience that promotes a connection with animals while inspiring education and conservation," according to its website.

Wild Florida posted an apology and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in an airboat collision on Aug. 14, 2023.

What has Wild Florida said about the incident?

The Wild Florida team took to Facebook to apologize to all visitors involved and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

"We are cooperating fully with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other state and local authorities as they conduct an official investigation of the incident," the Facebook post said. "We are also conducting our own internal investigation to determine the cause of the incident. Wild Florida prides itself on not just having U.S. Coast Guard-approved airboats but also hiring licensed Master Captains who elevate our safety protocols."

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Airboats collide in Florida, injuring 13 who were on Everglades tours