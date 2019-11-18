Is AirBoss of America Corp.’s (TSE:BOS) 7.8% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll look at AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AirBoss of America:

0.078 = US$15m ÷ (US$240m - US$48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, AirBoss of America has an ROCE of 7.8%.

Does AirBoss of America Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that AirBoss of America's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 6.4% average in the Chemicals industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, AirBoss of America's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

AirBoss of America's current ROCE of 7.8% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 14% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how AirBoss of America's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

TSX:BOS Past Revenue and Net Income, November 18th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How AirBoss of America's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

AirBoss of America has total liabilities of US$48m and total assets of US$240m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.