Airbus blames Germany for delaying exports of Eurofighter jets

Zelensky has called for more military might, such as Eurofighter Typhoon jets, from Europe - REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Plans to ramp up production of Eurofighter jets have been held back by German foot-dragging on defence spending, the chief of Airbus has said.

The company has been unable to scale up production of the jets despite a push by Nato to pick up the pace as the Russian war in Ukraine approaches its first anniversary.

Airbus Defence and Space chief executive Michael Schoellhorn said Berlin's restrictive stance on arms exports outside Ukraine has played a role in delays.

Defence exports worth billions have been held up, he said.

Nato members have promised billions of pounds in extra defence spending since the outbreak of war in Europe, with Germany alone promising €100bn. However, orders for the most expensive hardware, such as ships and fighter jets, have so far been slow to materialise.

Germany has also received criticism for its lumbering approach to arms donations, which have blocked exports not just domestically but from other countries that own German equipment. Berlin eventually agreed last month to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine but only after months of pressure from its allies.

Mr Schoellhorn told Reuters that orders for several products, including the A400M military transport plane, were stuck with the government in Berlin. He declined to give details but said the deals were “worth several billions euros”.

He said at the Munich Security Conference: “Currently we don't have the orders to ramp up any further, we're waiting for orders to reconfirm that we can keep the lines running.

“Several countries are interested in the A400M. Unfortunately we are having difficulties getting the German export licences on time.”

German chancellor Olaf Scholz last year promised a Zeitenwende, or ‘sea change’, in the country’s approach to military spending, pledging to ramp up investment in offensive capabilities.

However, Mr Schoellhorn said: “Our problem is that we haven't received any contracts yet from the Zeitenwende and important exports are not being approved. This puts us in a very unsatisfactory situation.”

Airbus is instead focusing on ammunition and tank production for Ukraine as aircraft orders are held up.

Separately, a top investor in Airbus has accused the company of a “politically motivated bailout” of a fellow French company.

City of London hedge fund manager Chris Hohn demanded Airbus drop the purchase of a stake of just under 30pc of Evidian, the Financial Times reported.

French software group Atos is heavily indebted and in the process of spinning out Evidian, its online identity management business.

In a letter to Airbus, TCI suggested the deal was “politically motivated” rather than a good one for shareholders. TCI cited a press release from Atos that said the deal ensured “technological sovereignty in France.”

Evidian, which counts the French military as a customer, is a distraction, according to Mr Hohn’s TCI hedge fund, and Airbus should focus on making aircraft.

Airbus said the move helped its cybersecurity efforts.