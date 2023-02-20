Airbus blames Germany for delaying exports of Eurofighter jets

1
Chris Price
·3 min read
Zelensky has called for more military might, such as Eurofighter Typhoon jets, from Europe - REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Zelensky has called for more military might, such as Eurofighter Typhoon jets, from Europe - REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Plans to ramp up production of Eurofighter jets have been held back by German foot-dragging on defence spending, the chief of Airbus has said.

The company has been unable to scale up production of the jets despite a push by Nato to pick up the pace as the Russian war in Ukraine approaches its first anniversary.

Airbus Defence and Space chief executive Michael Schoellhorn said Berlin's restrictive stance on arms exports outside Ukraine has played a role in delays.

Defence exports worth billions have been held up, he said.

Nato members have promised billions of pounds in extra defence spending since the outbreak of war in Europe, with Germany alone promising €100bn. However, orders for the most expensive hardware, such as ships and fighter jets, have so far been slow to materialise.

Germany has also received criticism for its lumbering approach to arms donations, which have blocked exports not just domestically but from other countries that own German equipment. Berlin eventually agreed last month to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine but only after months of pressure from its allies.

Mr Schoellhorn told Reuters that orders for several products, including the A400M military transport plane, were stuck with the government in Berlin. He declined to give details but said the deals were “worth several billions euros”.

He said at the Munich Security Conference: “Currently we don't have the orders to ramp up any further, we're waiting for orders to reconfirm that we can keep the lines running.

“Several countries are interested in the A400M. Unfortunately we are having difficulties getting the German export licences on time.”

German chancellor Olaf Scholz last year promised a  Zeitenwende, or ‘sea change’, in the country’s approach to military spending, pledging to ramp up investment in offensive capabilities.

However, Mr Schoellhorn said: “Our problem is that we haven't received any contracts yet from the Zeitenwende and important exports are not being approved. This puts us in a very unsatisfactory situation.”

Airbus is instead focusing on ammunition and tank production for Ukraine as aircraft orders are held up.

Separately, a top investor in Airbus has accused the company of a “politically motivated bailout” of a fellow French company.

City of London hedge fund manager Chris Hohn demanded Airbus drop the purchase of a stake of just under 30pc of Evidian, the Financial Times reported.

French software group Atos is heavily indebted and in the process of spinning out Evidian, its online identity management business.

In a letter to Airbus, TCI suggested the deal was “politically motivated” rather than a good one for shareholders. TCI cited a press release from Atos that said the deal ensured “technological sovereignty in France.”

Evidian, which counts the French military as a customer, is a distraction, according to Mr Hohn’s TCI hedge fund, and Airbus should focus on making aircraft.

Airbus said the move helped its cybersecurity efforts.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethical investing is crushing Britain’s defence industry, ministers told

    Ethical investing is damaging Britain’s defence industry by using “skin-deep” moral arguments which undermine the value of the sector, a company set up by two former Royal Marines has warned.

  • Investors Already Bet Nigeria’s Next Leader Has No Chance of Fixing Fiscal Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s bond market is already betting that the nation’s next leader — whoever it is — won’t be able to repair the shambles left by the previous administration. Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityAfrica’s most populous country is in the midst of

  • "Everything is at stake." Inside Ukraine's fight to keep the power on

    The CEO of Ukraine's national power company tells 60 Minutes how the country has responded to Russia's attacks on its energy infrastructure.

  • Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

    Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Investors Worry Too-Hot Economy Will Put Fed on More Aggressive Rate Path

    The strength of recent data convinces many that the central bank will push interest rates higher than they initially anticipated.

  • Zelenskyy 'born for this moment,' Sean Penn says at Berlin

    Just hours before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, actor Sean Penn had his first on-camera meeting with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “It was as if he was realizing himself, that he was born for this moment,” Penn recalled in an interview with The Associated Press at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday, a day after the festival premiere of his documentary “Superpower.” At a press conference also Saturday, Penn said they returned to the hotel after the interview and the shelling started that very night. When they first met Zelenskyy, he had “a proper suit and a proper office.”

  • Little-Known Sheikh Is Face of Attempt to Take Over Man United

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecuritySheikh Jassim Bin Hamad J.J. Al Thani didn’t even have a Wikipedia entry until late Friday night, around an hour after he issued a press release announcing his multi-billion-pound bid for Manchester United. The th

  • Macron wants Russia's defeat in Ukraine without 'crushing' Russia

    On the flight back from the Munich Security Conference on Feb.

  • Wall Street Expects Brutal Coinbase Earnings. Why One Analyst Upgraded the Stock.

    Analysts at Compass Point are calling for the start of a new crypto bull market this year, which they say should boost Coinbase.

  • Retired US General Hodges: With long-range missiles, Ukraine can liberate Crimea by end of summer

    Ukraine has a realistic chance to liberate Russian-occupied Crimea by the end of the summer if it gets long-range missiles, retired U.S. General Ben Hodges, who commanded U.

  • America’s productivity engine is sputtering. Fixing it is a $10 trillion opportunity

    Restoring U.S. productivity growth to its historical rate is not impossible. We’ve done it before.

  • Tesla battles with union organizers, Zoox hits the road and Zeekr scores more capital

    EV charging has improved over the years, but it's still unable to support the number of electric vehicles the Biden Administration wants to see on the road in the next few years. The administration's $7.5 billion EV charging initiative is supposed to help solve that problem. The Biden administration laid out the final standards for its plan to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along highways, including a requirement that all EV chargers funded through the Inflation Reduction Act must be built in the United States.

  • US and Ukraine ‘still having discussions’ amid pressure to supply F-16 jets

    UN ambassador says US must ensure Ukrainians ‘have the training necessary … to use weapons systems we provide’

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs,

  • Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for Sweden and Finland to be accepted into NATO “as quickly as possible,” although his Turkish counterpart dismissed the possibility of any link between their accession and Turkey’s request for F-16 fighter jets. Turkey has delayed the Nordic countries admission to the trans-Atlantic defense alliance, citing concerns over terrorism. Meanwhile, members of the U.S. Congress have tied approval of the F-16 deal to Ankara retracting its opposition to the NATO enlargement.

  • Kim Jong Un and 'beloved child' watch soccer game

    STORY: The daughter, often described by state media as Kim’s “beloved child" or "respected child" has been seen alongside her father Kim at military events including earlier this month.Little is known about the girl, and she has not been named in state media. South Korean intelligence officials believe she is the daughter identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Kim's family in 2013.Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader, was also seen at the event, seated in the back row in KRT footage. The event took place in celebration of late leader Kim Jong Il's birth anniversary called 'Day of the Shining Star', a major holiday in North Korea.

  • Hurry! These amazing long weekend deals are ending soon: 25 of the best, from Amazon to The Bay

    Shop these Family Day long weekend sales and deals before they're gone.

  • Italian PM Meloni to visit Kyiv on Monday to meet Zelenskiy

    ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to Kyiv on Monday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a political source said on Sunday. Meloni, who took office in October, had said she planned to visit Kyiv before the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Despite friction on the issue within her rightist ruling coalition and divided public opinion, Meloni has been a firm supporter of Ukraine.

  • Don’t Forget These Tax Changes as You Prepare Your 2022 Returns

    Tax Day is about two months away, and there are some changes taxpayers need to be aware of—ranging from this year’s filing deadline to tax breaks that have expired or shrunk. The basic standard deduction amounts for 2022 are higher. Monday, April 17, is the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C. That means most taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18 to file their returns, whether or not they live in Washington, D.C.

  • Newcastle United and Liverpool pay tribute to Christian Atsu

    Newcastle United and Liverpool fans turned a planned minute’s silence into an emotional round of applause following the death of their former player Christian Atsu whose body has been recovered from underneath the rubble of the building where he lived in Turkey.