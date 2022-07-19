Boeing Inks Private Equity Deal, Supersonic Jet: Air Show Update

(Bloomberg) -- Day two of the Farnborough International Airshow kicked off Tuesday with more jet orders expected, including a major deal between Airbus SE and Air Lease Corp. that could see the biggest aircraft financier in the US take dozens of A320neo craft. A large purchase for Air India Ltd. remains in play.

Boeing Co. was first out of the gate with a firm announcement from 777 Partners LLC, which placed orders and commitments for as many as 60 aircraft.

Also to come, briefings on electrifying the future of aviation, a commercial market outlook from Boeing and an update on Boom Technology Inc.’s passenger supersonic airliner.

Monday bought crowds of executives and suppliers but fewer big ticket transactions than in prior years. 2022’s show is the first significant commercial air show since Covid-19 decimated international air travel.

Key Stories and Developments:

Air Lease said to be in advanced talks for large Airbus order

A scorched air field south of London puts focus on green flying

Britain pledges to fly Tempest fighter design within five years

Boeing Inks 777 Partners Order (10:06 a.m.)

Boeing is first out of the gate again on day two with another commercial announcement, this time from private-equity firm 777 Partners, which placed orders and commitments for as many as 60 737-8 narrowbodies and the higher-capacity 737-8-200 model, which can seat as many as 200 passengers.

777 Partners Managing Partner Josh Wander said the order, of which 30 aircraft are firm and the remainder commitments, will be divided among the company’s low-cost assets, which include Flair, Australia’s Bonza, as well as a third carrier that will be revealed soon.

Read more: New Australian Airline Bonza Sees Launch Delayed by Pandemic

GE Completes Battery-Powered Test Flight (10:02 a.m.)

GE has completed the world’s first test of a battery-powered hybrid electric propulsion system at an altitude that simulates a commercial flight, it said in a statement Tuesday.

The test of the high power, high voltage system is significant considering getting battery-powered engines to work at cruising altitude has proven challenging. This is an “important, necessary step in GE’s technology programs with NASA to develop a hybrid electric propulsion system for flight tests later this decade and for entry into service in the mid-2030s,” GE said.

Delta Expands With Airbus A220 Fleet (9:46 a.m.)

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s purchase of 12 new A220-300 aircraft is the latest step in upgrading and streamlining its fleet and introducing more sustainable aircraft.

“The A220-300 is economical, efficient and delivers superior performance,” Mahendra Nair, the airline’s senior vice president of Fleet & Tech Ops Supply Chain, said. “These additional aircraft in the A220 family are an excellent investment for our customers and employees and will be fundamental as we work toward a more sustainable future for air travel.”

Featuring 12 first class, 30 comfort+ and 88 main cabin seats, the A220-300 aircraft will serve customers traveling domestically and to Delta’s coastal hubs. Powered by Pratt & Whitney Engine Services Inc.’s latest-generation geared turbofan GTF engines, the A220 offers 25% better fuel efficiency than the aircraft it replaces, Delta said.

GE Sees Bottlenecks in Engine Manufacturing (2:55 p.m.)

GE CEO Larry Culp discussed the strategy for GE Aerospace, the engine business he will lead, having spun off its energy and health-care divisions. In his first appearance in the role at the air show, Culp said the company chose GE Aerospace as the name for the aviation unit to reflect its “wider strategic aperture” beyond the traditional engine business. While it’s premature to discuss details the expansion, the unit will have the financial strength to grow organically and through acquisitions, he said.

Culp declined to discuss specifics of engine delays that have roiled Airbus and Boeing, but acknowledged that it’s “as challenging an operating environment” as he’s yet seen. GE is grappling with many bottlenecks and capacity issues within the company and its supply chain, he said. Part shortages, high inflation and a surge in airlines sending in their power plants for service is also putting pressure on the maintenance operation, traditionally a mainstay of profitability for GE.

Qatar Says Heathrow Should Have Seen it Coming (1:40 p.m.)

Al Baker, who represents Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund on the Heathrow board, told Bloomberg Television he understood staffing issues facing the hub but was “disappointed” by its lack of foresight. They should have seen this coming and they should have taken mitigating actions,” the aviation executive said.

Heathrow took the decision last week to impose a two-month cap on daily passenger traffic to contain travel chaos caused by staffing shortages in key areas like ground handling. The move angered airlines forced to scrap flights at short notice in the peak summer season.

Prince Charles Urges Action on Sustainable Fuel (12:04 p.m.)

The Prince of Wales, in a pre-recorded video broadcast at the air show, urged the world’s governments to match words with actions when it comes to environmental mandates, saying there needs to be more incentives to scale up the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

Under huge pressure to go green, the aviation industry faces an estimated $2 trillion cost of transitioning from fossil-derived jet fuel.

