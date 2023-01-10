Airbus delivered up to 663 jets in 2022 to keep industry top spot

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus delivered 663 jets last year before a Russia sanctions adjustment, holding on to its crown as the world's largest planemaker, despite abandoning efforts to go even higher amid clogged supply chains.

The European company said it had delivered 663 jets or a net total of 661 after allowing for two Aeroflot jets previously caught up in Western sanctions against Russia.

It won 1,078 jet orders during 2022, or a net total of 820 after allowing for cancellations.

Boeing, which is recovering from the fallout of a safety crisis over its 737 MAX and industrial snags on its 787, earlier posted 2022 deliveries of 480 airplanes and said it had sold 935 aircraft or a comparable net total of 774 after cancellations.

Reuters reported last week that Airbus had provisionallydelivered as many as 663 aircraft in 2022.

Airbus last month abandoned a target of "around 700"deliveries for the year, having previously lowered the target from "around 720" jets because of supply chain problems.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

