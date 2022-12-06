Airbus drops 2022 delivery forecast after slow November

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus on Tuesday abandoned its forecast for airplane deliveries in 2022 but maintained other financial guidance after posting 66 deliveries in November.

The world's largest planemaker does not expect 2022 deliveries to be "materially short" of the previous forecast of "around 700" which is now "out of reach", it said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Friday that the target was under review after November deliveries fell short of expectations.

The announcement, originally due on Dec. 8, was brought forward by two days.

Airbus said it would also adjust the speed of a planned production ramp-up of its best-selling A3200neo family to 65 a month for both 2023 and 2024.

It gave no further details but reaffirmed plans to reach an ultimate target of 75 a month by the middle of the decade.

Airbus had previously said it planned to reach 65 a month by early 2024, having pushed this back from mid-2023 earlier this year, citing problems in its supply chain.

