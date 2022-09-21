Airbus eases pressure on suppliers but keeps output goals -sources

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse
0
Tim Hepher and Jamie Freed
·2 min read

By Tim Hepher and Jamie Freed

PARIS/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Airbus is quietly relaxing pressure on suppliers to commit to a sharp output hike to 75 narrow-body jets a month by mid-decade, amid growing doubts over the ability of battered supply chains to meet the deadline, industry sources said.

Officially, Airbus continues to target output of 75 narrow-body jets a month in 2025, after an interim target of 65 jets slipped last month.

It is likely to reaffirm both output goals at an investor meeting later this week, industry sources said.

But as more suppliers sound the alarm over parts and labour shortages, Airbus has privately recognised the challenges of reaching the higher target by 2025 even as it sticks firmly to an earlier goal of 65 a month, up from 50 or so now, they said.

Requests for detailed plans of how suppliers will get to 75 are "going quiet," a senior aerospace source told Reuters.

In July, Airbus pushed back its interim target for 65 A320-family jets a month by six months to early 2024, citing "supply chain challenges". At the same time, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said Airbus continued to aim for 75 a month in 2025.

"The A320-family monthly production target of 75 for 2025 remains unchanged," an Airbus spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The head of the world's largest aerospace supplier, Raytheon Technologies Chief Executive Greg Hayes, last week called into question this end-target.

"If you take a look at the projections for Airbus, we think that Airbus by 2025 will be at rate 65 (a month). And Guillaume (Faury) might say rate 75, but we think rate 65 is doable," he told a Morgan Stanley conference.

Others say the end-target is achievable but not before 2026.

EUROPEAN DEMAND

"There will be bumps along the way. They may get to 75 (a month), but not necessarily by 2025," BOC Aviation Chief Executive Robert Martin told Reuters.

Much will depend on whether manufacturers can resolve supply chain difficulties next year, he said.

"But then we have a different problem: potentially there's a demand problem, which is what happens in Europe in particular."

Europe is facing a winter energy crisis expected to weigh on consumer spending. Even so, Airbus and Boeing remain optimistic on underlying travel and airplane demand.

In July, Airbus raised its forecasts for jet deliveries over the next 20 years as high fuel bills and environmental pressures prompt airlines to seek more fuel-efficient planes.

Industry sources say it is also under pressure to raise output to whittle down a bulge of orders in the middle of the decade after many airlines deferred deliveries during COVID-19.

The Airbus spokesperson said on Wednesday the company's production decisions follow "analysis of global demand and an assessment of the readiness of the industrial eco-system".

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Jamie Freed; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. rents surge, leaving behind generation of younger workers

    Household rents in 2021 jumped 10% from pre-pandemic levels, according to Census Bureau estimates released last week. The figures came as rising healthcare and rental costs pushed U.S. consumer prices up unexpectedly last month. The data from the bureau’s annual American Community Survey put median U.S. rent at $1,037 in 2021, up from $941 in 2019.

  • Asia’s macro hedge funds get ready for end of yen weakness

    Asia macro hedge fund managers, many of whom posted strong returns this year, are betting the Japanese yen's unrelenting slide will end soon and some are even priming for a possible tumble in Japanese government bonds. Veteran Japan investor Soon Hock Chua's Asia Genesis Macro Fund closed its short position on yen recently after the short trade contributed about 3 percentage points of the gross return this year. Chua founded Asia Genesis in 1999 and his Japan Macro Fund returned 18.7% annually between March 2000 and 2009.

  • UK Unveils £40 Billion Winter Energy Bill Bailout for Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalThe British government unveiled a multibillion-pound bailout to help companies with their energy bills this winter amid soaring pr

  • Fed forecasts may show fraying faith in soft landing

    How much faith Federal Reserve officials still have in prospects for a "soft landing" as they take aggressive action to quash the highest inflation in 40 years will be revealed on Wednesday when the central bank releases fresh policymaker forecasts. The projections from the 19 policymakers, to be published in tandem with the announcement of what is likely to be the Fed's third straight 75-basis-point interest-rate hike, are not expected to coalesce around a massive jump in unemployment or a contraction of the economy. Those were the outcomes the last time the Fed, under Paul Volcker's leadership, battled super-high inflation in the 1980s.

  • United cancels some flights after failing to perform some Boeing 777 inspections - FAA

    United Airlines removed 25 of its Boeing 777-200 airplanes from service this week after discovering it had failed to perform required inspections on the wing leading-edge panels. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the airline had disclosed the issue to the agency after an internal audit and proposed a plan to complete the inspections. United said on Tuesday it had canceled around 18 flights on Monday night and Tuesday morning to conduct the inspections but did not expect to cancel additional flights because of the issue.

  • Guide to What Italy Election Will Mean for Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Mario Draghi injected some confidence into bruised Italian markets after becoming prime minister in February 2021, driving reforms and forging a strong relationship with Brussels. His impending exit adds to a growing list of worries for domestic assets.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Tru

  • Fuse Teams Up With ChromePay To Bring Web3-Based D.ID & Payment Services In Africa

    African Fintech startup backed by the Israeli Economic Ministry chose Fuse Network to build Web3 Infrastructure

  • Loans Are Cheaper Than Bonds for Some Highly Rated Companies

    Some highly rated companies are turning to term loans instead of bonds for their financing needs, taking advantage of cheaper pricing as banks have been slower to adjust to rising interest rates than the credit markets.

  • Decentralized Finance Protocol Coin98 Unveils Native Stablecoin CUSD

    DeFi platforms race to craft their own stablecoins to attract users and boost growth, including Curve and Aave.

  • August Home-Sales Report Comes as Mortgage Rates Rise

    The U.S. housing market has slowed from a red-hot pace as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates.

  • Electric-Car Demand Pushes Lithium Prices to Records

    Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between auto makers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • Fed expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for third time in a row

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 0.75% for the third consecutive time this afternoon as the central bank continues to try to tame multi-decade highs in inflation.

  • Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Settles Quietly, Child Grooming Lawsuit Dismissed

    After weeks of silence, speculation, and aloof messages on social media, Tiffany Haddish has settled with the siblings who accused her and fellow comedian Aries Spears of grooming and molestation,

  • Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on planes chartered by DeSantis received a misleading brochure that promised cash, job placement and more, lawyers say

    Mid-air, the migrants learned they were bound for Martha's Vineyard rather than Boston and those who had "induced" them to travel under "these false pretenses disappeared, lawyers representing some of them say.

  • Bosses are winning the return-to-office battle

    Return-to-office rates have hit a pandemic high, per new Kastle data. But they're still not at pre-pandemic levels.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Kroger, Airports

    Starbucks has been in Kroger and airport locations for well over two decades. The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to airports and many retailers like Kroger , Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.

  • Germany econ. minister says natural gas storage nearly at 90%, but will be ’empty’ after winter: report

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday at a press conference that German natural gas supplies are in decent shape. For now.

  • Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit Dropped, Accusers Say They’ve ‘Put This Behind Us’

    A Jane Doe and her younger brother had sued the duo for sexually charged comedy sketch videos shot when they were minors

  • Florida officials made fake 'official-looking' brochure advertising refugee benefits for migrants, lawsuit against Ron DeSantis says

    The lawsuit accuses Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials of fabricating the brochure about refugee benefits for migrants in Massachusetts.

  • Indian rice shipments stuck at ports, traders seek government help

    At least 20 ships are waiting to load around 600,000 tonnes of rice at Indian ports as New Delhi's surprise export restrictions have trapped cargoes for nearly a fortnight, forcing sellers to pay demurrage charges, industry officials told Reuters. India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other types on Sept. 8, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to boost local supplies and calm prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting. The surprise move trapped cargo that was moved to the ports or was in transit before the government made the announcement, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of The Rice Exporters Association (TREA).