Airbus halts Russia parts, studying engineering centre options

FILE PHOTO: Airbus site in Toulouse
PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus said on Wednesday it had stopped sending spare parts to Russia and supporting Russian airlines, but was analysing whether its Moscow engineering centre could keep providing services to local customers under Western sanctions.

"Airbus has suspended support services to Russian airlines, as well as the supply of spare parts to the country," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"The Airbus Engineering Centre in Russia (ECAR) has put on hold all its operations for Airbus in line with sanctions," the statement said.

"Regarding engineering services ECAR provides to its Russian customers, ECAR is analysing the export control sanctions to determine if this activity can be maintained in line with the sanctions," Airbus said, adding it obeys all applicable laws.

The Airbus Engineering Centre in Russia was set up in 2003 under a joint-venture between Airbus, Systema Invest and the Kaskol group and employs 200 Russian engineers, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

