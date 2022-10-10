Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets

FILE PHOTO: Airbus logo at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire
·1 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags.

Airbus SE said it had handed over 55 aircraft during the month, in line with a forecast published by Bloomberg News.

Adjusting for the cancellation of two planes that Airbus reported delivered in 2021, but which remained in Toulouse only to be overtaken by sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Airbus has delivered 435 jets so far this year.

Airbus therefore needs to deliver 265 planes in the last quarter of the year to hit a recently softened target of 700 jets, after the September deliveries came exactly in line with the average since 2012, according to UK-based Agency Partners.

That is an "undemanding fourth-quarter target," analyst Sash Tusa wrote in a note.

Deliveries are traditionally skewed towards the last quarter. But industry sources also caution that supply chains remain unpredictable after months of disruption since the pandemic, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Airbus booked the sale of 13 airplanes in September. So far this year it has sold 856 aircraft or 647 after cancellations.

Rival Boeing Co is due to release monthly data on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)

Recommended Stories

  • Bernanke Urges Attention to Crisis Risks Amid War, Dollar Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics on Monday for his research on financial crises, urged policy makers to watch for any worsening of financial conditions around the world as pressures from war and currency fluctuations squeeze economies.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as

  • Midterm debates, inflation, Jan. 6 hearing: 3 things to watch in politics this week

    As the November midterm elections approach, all eyes are turned toward the latest inflation data, political debates, and a Jan. 6 hearing for any news that could upset the balance of power on Capitol Hill.

  • Daily Briefing: The first Russian strikes on Kyiv in months

    Explosions rock Ukraine's capital and more news to start your Monday.

  • Stocks Trim Losses in Choppy Trade; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks headed for a fourth day of declines as investors assessed prospects for policy tightening and geopolitical risks taking their toll on corporate earnings and economic growth. The dollar held gains.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Yea

  • Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

    (AP) — Russia has retaliated for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 11 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 64 people were wounded across the country in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the early days of the war. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a central building of a university. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.

  • iPhone 14's new Crash Detection reportedly kicks in if you're on a roller coaster

    The iPhone 14 and Apple Watch include a crash detection feature which may accidentally trigger when on a roller coaster, a report says.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street falls with tech shares, investors assess rate outlook

    U.S. stocks declined on Monday with investors pulling out of technology shares and chipmakers as they assessed U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry and the impact of more interest rate hikes. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter U.S. monetary policy has begun to be felt in an economy that may be slowing faster than expected, but the full brunt of Fed interest rate increases still won't be apparent for months.

  • Bulgaria receives initial bids for fallback fighters

    To fill an immediate air power gap, the ministry has requested offers from the United States, France, Sweden and Israel.

  • U.S. dollar strength 'will take some time' to hit earnings: Strategist

    Don't expect company earnings to get a reprieve from dollar weakness anytime soon. Here's why.

  • Why Boeing Stock Took Flight Today

    A Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX appears to have flown in China for the first time in nearly four years. The idea of the company's most important plane resuming operations in the world's most important market was enough to give the stock an initial lift, sending Boeing shares up as much as 4.6% on Monday morning. Boeing's 737 MAX has created a lot of turbulence for investors.

  • For Biden, 10 million new jobs isn’t good enough

    Biden is overseeing the strongest job growth under any president, ever. Yet he remains unpopular. Here's why.

  • Occupiers begin allowing passenger trains to cross Crimean Bridge

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 23:18 Russian occupiers have restored freight and passenger train traffic over the Crimean Bridge which was damaged by an explosion on Saturday morning.

  • American invests in firm aiming to supply hydrogen to planes

    American Airlines said Monday that it invested in a company that hopes to deliver hydrogen for use in planes, one prong of the airline industry's approach to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. American did not say how much it invested or its ownership stake in Universal Hydrogen Co., whose other backers include the venture arm of JetBlue, the venture arm of aircraft maker Airbus and GE Aviation, which makes aircraft engines. Universal Hydrogen, based in Los Angeles, says it will build a distribution network to deliver hydrogen capsules in way that avoids the need to build new refueling infrastructure at airports.

  • Kyiv railway station’s windows shattered by blast wave

    The windows of the Kyiv Central Railway Station were damaged by an explosive shockwave as a result of missile attacks on the capital city early on Oct. 10, Ukrainian national rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Facebook.

  • Air France and Airbus face manslaughter trial over deadly 2009 crash

    Families say "justice has not been done" 13 years after Flight 447 plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean, killing everyone on board.

  • Air France, Airbus trial opens over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

    A French trial of Air France and Airbus began Monday on charges of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal 2009 crash of a jet heading to Paris from Brazil, killing all 228 people aboard.

  • Manatee County water taxi plans chug ahead, service to connect Bradenton to Anna Maria

    Manatee County is moving forward with plans to purchase two watercraft vessels to create a water taxi that connects Bradenton to Anna Maria Island.

  • Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai

    A Chinese firm tested out an electric flying taxi in Dubai on Monday, offering a glimpse of futuristic technology that could one day whisk people through cities high above any traffic. The XPeng X2, developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng Inc's aviation affiliate, is one of dozens of flying car projects around the world.

  • Cyberattacks reported at US airports

    Importantly, the systems targeted do not handle air traffic control, internal airline communications and coordination, or transportation security. The attacks were first reported around 3 a.m. ET when the Port Authority notified the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that the LaGuardia Airport system had been hit. The websites for Des Moines International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Chicago O'Hare International Airport appeared impacted Monday morning.